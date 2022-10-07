 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rocket girls fall in three to CAM in RVC volleyball

  • 0
Rocket girls at CAM

Ar-We-Va dropped a 3-0 decision to CAM in Rolling Valley Conference volleyball action on Tuesday night at Anita.

CAM earned a 25-22, 25-13, 25-20 victory, as the visiting Rockets fell to 3-3 in RVC play, 3-11 overall in matches and 12-30 in games.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Maggie Ragaller led Ar-We-Va with 10 kills in the three sets.

Jamie Hausman added four kills. Delaney Schurke finished with 18 assists, one kill and one ace serve.

Kora Obrecht chipped in with three kills, while Samantha Hinners and Makayla Schrad each had one kill.

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

College football at 49? North Dakota lineman has right stuff

Recommended for you