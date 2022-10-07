Rocket girls fall in three to CAM in RVC volleyball

Ar-We-Va dropped a 3-0 decision to CAM in Rolling Valley Conference volleyball action on Tuesday night at Anita.

CAM earned a 25-22, 25-13, 25-20 victory, as the visiting Rockets fell to 3-3 in RVC play, 3-11 overall in matches and 12-30 in games.

Maggie Ragaller led Ar-We-Va with 10 kills in the three sets.

Jamie Hausman added four kills. Delaney Schurke finished with 18 assists, one kill and one ace serve.