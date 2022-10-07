Rocket girls fall in three to CAM in RVC volleyball

Ar-We-Va dropped a 3-0 decision to CAM in Rolling Valley Conference volleyball action on Tuesday night at Anita.
CAM earned a 25-22, 25-13, 25-20 victory, as the visiting Rockets fell to 3-3 in RVC play, 3-11 overall in matches and 12-30 in games.
Maggie Ragaller led Ar-We-Va with 10 kills in the three sets.
Jamie Hausman added four kills. Delaney Schurke finished with 18 assists, one kill and one ace serve.
Kora Obrecht chipped in with three kills, while Samantha Hinners and Makayla Schrad each had one kill.