Rocket girls fall to CAM in five games at home

Ar-We-Va came up just short on Thursday night, as the Rockets lost a tough 3-2 decision to CAM in Rolling Valley Conference volleyball action at Westside.

Ar-We-Va led 2-1 in sets after winning games one (25-13) and three (25-17). CAM won games two (25-18) and then four (25-15) to send the match to a fifth-and-deciding set to 15.

The fifth set went to overtime, though, as CAM would pull out a 20-18 victory to leave Westside with the win.

The loss dropped Ar-We-Va to 2-4 in RVC play, 5-11 overall in matches and 19-30 in games.

"Tonight was a heartbreaking loss. The girls did a nice job of hustling to every ball. It boiled down to playing it too safe in set five," commented Ar-We-Va coach Sarah Smith.

"In the final set, we didn’t take care of the ball like all the other sets. We settled too much for the tip just to keep it inbounds instead of swinging away and getting a timely kill."

"I know the girls will use this as fuel for the remaining games," Smith said.