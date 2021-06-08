 Skip to main content
Rocket girls fall to CAM in Rolling Valley Conference action
Rocket girls fall to CAM in Rolling Valley Conference action

Ar-We-Va SB vs. Cougars

CAM pushed six runs across in the bottom of the fifth inning on Friday night, as the Cougars earned an 8-3 varsity softball victory over Ar-We-Va at Anita.

The loss was the second in a row for Ar-We-Va, which fell to 2-2 in the Rolling Valley Conference and overall.

Kenzie Kock’s Rocket club had only two hits in the loss.

Maggie Ragaller went 1-for-3 with a double and one run. Jamie Hausman also was 1-for-3 with a double.

Hannah Kraus and Sara Schurke joined Ragaller in scoring runs for the Rockets.

Jadeyn Smith tossed six innings for Ar-We-Va, allowing eight runs on only four hits with four Ks and two walks.

