Rocket girls fall to West Harrison in regular season finale
Ar-We-Va wrapped up its softball regular season with an 8-2 Rolling Valley Conference loss to West Harrison on Thursday night at Mondamin.

Ar-We-Va finished 9-7 in conference play and moved to 9-10 overall after Thursday’s setback.

West Harrison jumped up 4-0 before Ar-We-Va scored its initial run in the top of the fifth.

The Hawkeyes then plated one run in the fifth and three more in the sixth to make it 8-1.

Ar-We-Va scored the game’s final run in the seventh.

The Rockets had five hits on the night.

Maggie Ragaller went 2-for-4 with one RBI.

Hannah Kraus went 1-for-3 with one run scored. Kora Obrecht was 1-for-4 with a triple and one run. Sara Schurke also was 1-for-4 with one RBI for the Rockets.

Jadeyn Smith went six innings in the circle for Ar-We-Va. She allowed eight runs on nine hits, struck out five and walked three Hawkeye hitters.

