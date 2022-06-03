Rocket girls net only one hit in loss to CR-B

The Ar-We-Va girls had just one hit in a 14-1 loss in four innings to Coon Rapids-Bayard in Rolling Valley Conference softball action on Tuesday night at Vail.

It was the third straight home game to start the season for Ar-We-Va, which fell to 0-3 in the RVC play and overall.

Jamie Hausman had the lone hit for Ar-We-Va with a single in two at bats for the Rockets.

Maggie Ragaller scored the lone run for Ar-We-Va in the bottom of the first inning.

CR-B, up 3-1 after one inning, added three runs in the second, four in the third and four more in the fourth to eventually win by the 12-run rule.