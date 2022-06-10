Rocket girls roll past Whiting in five

The Ar-We-Va softball team claimed its second straight victory on Wednesday night, as Kenzie Kock’s Rocket squad downed Whiting by a 15-5 final in five innings at Vail.

The win moved Ar-We-Va to 2-5 overall on the season.

Leading 9-5 going into the bottom of the fifth, Ar-We-Va plated six runs to end the game due to the 10-run rule.

Maggie Ragaller went 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored.

Amber Ragaller was 1-for-1 with a triple, one RBI and two runs, while Jamie Hausman was 1-for-4 with a double and two runs.

Trista Reis also was 1-for-4 with a double, one RBI and one run.