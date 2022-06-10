 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rocket girls roll past Whiting in five

  Updated
  • 0
Rocket girls vs. Whiting

The Ar-We-Va softball team claimed its second straight victory on Wednesday night, as Kenzie Kock’s Rocket squad downed Whiting by a 15-5 final in five innings at Vail.

The win moved Ar-We-Va to 2-5 overall on the season.

Leading 9-5 going into the bottom of the fifth, Ar-We-Va plated six runs to end the game due to the 10-run rule.

Maggie Ragaller went 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored.

Amber Ragaller was 1-for-1 with a triple, one RBI and two runs, while Jamie Hausman was 1-for-4 with a double and two runs.

Trista Reis also was 1-for-4 with a double, one RBI and one run.

Amber Ragaller threw in the circle, as she picked up the win after allowing five runs on three hits with three strikeouts and three walks.

