The Ar-We-Va girls’ and boys’ track and field teams competed at the Ace Nelson Relays on April 17 at Denison.

On the girls’ side, Ar-We-Va netted 53 points for fifth in the final team standings.

On the boys’ side, the Rocket boys finished with five points for 11th in the final team standings.

Girls’ results

Kora Obrecht was in on two first-place finishes for the Ar-We-Va girls.

She won the 100-meter dash in 13.65 seconds, while running the first leg of the Rockets’ winning shuttle hurdle relay team.

Elizabeth Brunner, Jamie Hausman and Maggie Ragaller joined Obrecht on the shuttle hurdle team that crossed first in 1:10.10.

Maggie Ragaller placed second in both the 100-meter hurdles (16.91) and 400-meter hurdles (1:11.50).

Obrecht placed third in the long jump with an effort of 14 feet, 11 inches.

The Rockets’ 4x100 relay team of Brunner, Amber Ragaller, Hausman and Obrecht ran third in 54.60.

Boys’ results

Blayne Smith finished seventh in the 800-meter run for the Ar-We-Va boys in 2:16.55.

The Rockets’ sprint medley relay team of Jon Riesselman, Weston Toft, Devon Ehlers and Smith ran seventh in 1:49.07.