Rocket teams drop home matchup with Spartans

The Ar-We-Va girls and boys hosted Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton in Rolling Valley Conference basketball action on Tuesday night at Westside.

In game one, Exira/EH-K outscored the Ar-We-Va girls 38-10 in the second half en route to a 67-26 victory over Jeremy Smith’s Rocket club.

In the nightcap, a remarkable rally from Matt Wilken’s Ar-We-Va fell short on the scoreboard, as the Rocket boys suffered a 57-48 setback to the visiting Spartans.

Girls’ results

In falling to Exira/EH-K for the second time this season, Ar-We-Va moved to 4-7 in RVC play and 5-7 overall, as the Rockets lost for the third time in four games.

Ar-We-Va trailed by only six at 14-8 after one quarter. The Rockets actually pulled to within 14-13 early in the second, but then the visiting Spartans outscored the hosts 15-3 the rest of the way to take a 29-16 lead at halftime.

It was all Exira/EH-K in the second half, as the Spartans scored 19 of the 23 points in the third quarter to take a 48-20 lead into the fourth.

Exira/EH-K kept the offensive pedal down in the fourth, outscoring the Rockets 19-6 en route to winning by 41.

Maggie Ragaller led Ar-We-Va with eight points, adding six steals, four rebounds and two assists.

Samantha Hinners tallied seven points and two boards. Jamie Hausman also had five points and two boards.

Delaney Schurke finished with three points and two boards.

Amber Ragaller had two points and one board, while Kora Obrecht wound up with one point and five boards for the Rockets.

Boys’ results

Tuesday’s nine-point loss dropped Ar-We-Va to 3-7 in RVC play and 3-8 overall.

Trailing by as many as 34 points early in the third quarter, Ar-We-Va was able to cut the lead to six points late in the fourth before falling to the visiting Spartans.

Exira/EH-K raced out to a 26-2 lead after one quarter and went into halftime with what looked like a comfortable 40-12 advantage.

Ar-We-Va trailed 48-16 with five minutes left in the third, but finished the frame on a 12-2 run to make it 50-28 Spartans.

Ar-We-Va then opened the fourth on a 10-0 run to pull to within 50-38 with five minutes remaining.

The Rockets got to within six with just over two minutes left, but the Spartans were able to hold off the hosts for the nine-point triumph.

Kyelar Cleveland paced Ar-We-Va with a double-double effort of 17 points and 14 rebounds to go with three assists.

Cleveland scored 15 of his 17 points in the second half.

Emmett Neumann netted 11 points with five boards, two steals and one shot block.

Wyatt Ragaller finished with 10 points, five boards, six steals, one assist and one block.

He was 7-of-12 at the free throw line, including 6-of-10 in the second half alone.

Harley Molina chipped in with nine points, four boards and three steals.

Wade Ragaller also had one point and two boards for the Rockets.