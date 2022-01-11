Rocket teams drop non-league games to Wheelers

The Ar-We-Va basketball teams suffered a pair of nonconference losses to Audubon on Thursday night at Westside.
In the opener, Audubon enjoyed a big second quarter to eventually pull away for a 54-26 victory over Jeremy Smith’s Rocket club.
In the nightcap, Matt Wilken’s Ar-We-Va outfit led by 10 midway through the second quarter before Audubon rallied back and picked up a 50-40 victory away from home.
Girls’ results
Tuesday’s 28-point loss was the second defeat in a row for Ar-We-Va, which fell to 1-8 overall on the season.
Ar-We-Va trailed by only nine at 15-6 after one quarter, but Aububon then outscored the Rockets 21-8 in the second to take a commanding 36-14 lead at halftime.
A low-scoring third quarter saw Audubon hold a slim 6-3 advantage, as the Wheelers led 42-17 going into the fourth.
Maggie Ragaller paced Ar-We-Va with a nice all-around effort of 13 points, six rebounds, six steals and two assists.
Delaney Schurke added nine points and two boards. Sophie Jackson had two points and five boards.
Boys’ results
The Ar-We-Va boys let one slip away on Thursday night.
The Rockets led 23-13 with four minutes left in the second quarter, but were outscored 14-2 the rest of the way, as the Wheelers took a slim 27-25 lead at halftime.
Audubon went up by eight at 33-25 midway through the third, but Ar-We-Va then rallied to pull to within 36-32 at the start of the fourth.
Audubon’s lead remained at four points (38-34) with six minutes left, but Ar-We-Va would get no closer, as the Wheelers extended their lead to seven points and maintained that advantage over the final five minutes of play.
Emmett Neumann led the Ar-We-Va boys with 14 points to go with eight rebounds.
Neumann scored 12 of his 14 points in the first half.
Cooper Kock added nine points and a team-high 14 boards to go with two steals.
Will Ragaller chipped in with seven points, four boards, three assists and three steals.
Braeden Kirsch had four points and three boards. Conner Kirsch finished with three points, three boards and three assists, while Kyelar Cleveland wound up with two points, three boards and two assists.