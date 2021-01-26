Rocket teams drop RVC games with CAM at Anita

Sophie Jackson also had one point.

Hannah Kraus didn’t score for Ar-We-Va, but had four assists and six steals. Sara Schurke also didn’t score, but tallied four assists for the Rockets, which lost to CAM for the second time this season after a 69-42 setback on December 11, 2020, at Westside.

Boys’ results

With Friday’s two-point loss, the Ar-We-Va boys fell to 5-6 in league play and 7-7 overall.

Matt Wilken’s Rocket squad, which beat CAM (73-62) back on Dec. 11, 2020, at Westside, led 13-12 after the first quarter and went into halftime tied at 29-29.

CAM outscored Ar-We-Va 15-7 in the third, as the Cougars led 44-36 going into the final eight minutes of play.

The Rockets battled back and tied the game with 40 seconds left before the Cougars were able to pull out the win.

Zach Schimmer led Ar-We-Va with 16 points and eight boards to go with two assists.