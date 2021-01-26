Rocket teams drop RVC games with CAM at Anita

The Ar-We-Va girls and boys dropped Rolling Valley Conference games with CAM on Friday night at Anita.
In game one, Jeremy Smith’s Ar-We-Va club bell behind 24-7 after the first quarter and couldn’t recover in a 76-44 loss to the Cougars.
In the nightcap, the Ar-We-Va boys rallied from eight down after three quarters to tie the game late, but wound up on the short end of a 54-52 decision to the host Cougars.
Girls’ results
Friday’s 32-point loss put Ar-We-Va at 3-8 in RVC play and 3-11 overall on the season.
The Rockets, down by 17 after one quarter, trailed 46-25 at halftime and 61-37 after three quarters.
Maggie Ragaller three Ar-We-Va girls in double figures with 19 points, adding three rebounds and three steals.
Jadeyn Smith contributed 11 points, eight boards, three steals, two assists and two shot blocks.
Bridget Cameron had 10 points, five boards and two assists. Timberlen Koch chipped in with three points, three boards and three steals.
Sophie Jackson also had one point.
Hannah Kraus didn’t score for Ar-We-Va, but had four assists and six steals. Sara Schurke also didn’t score, but tallied four assists for the Rockets, which lost to CAM for the second time this season after a 69-42 setback on December 11, 2020, at Westside.
Boys’ results
With Friday’s two-point loss, the Ar-We-Va boys fell to 5-6 in league play and 7-7 overall.
Matt Wilken’s Rocket squad, which beat CAM (73-62) back on Dec. 11, 2020, at Westside, led 13-12 after the first quarter and went into halftime tied at 29-29.
CAM outscored Ar-We-Va 15-7 in the third, as the Cougars led 44-36 going into the final eight minutes of play.
The Rockets battled back and tied the game with 40 seconds left before the Cougars were able to pull out the win.
Zach Schimmer led Ar-We-Va with 16 points and eight boards to go with two assists.
Will Ragaller added 15 points, two boards, two assists and two steals.