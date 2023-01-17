Rocket teams fall to CAM in RVC matchups

The Ar-We-Va girls and boys were in Rolling Valley Conference basketball action against CAM on Friday night at Anita.

In the opener, the CAM girls posted a huge second quarter en route to a lopsided 69-25 victory over Jeremy Smith’s Ar-We-Va club.

In the nightcap, the host CAM boys outscored Matt Wilken’s Ar-We-Va squad 27-14 in the second half en route to a 53-34 victory over the visiting Rockets.

Girls’ results

In dropping its second straight game and second of the season to CAM, the Ar-We-Va girls fell to 3-6 in RVC play and 4-6 overall with Friday’s 44-point setback.

CAM led by only three points at 10-7 after one quarter of play, but then outscored the Rockets 31-5 in the second to take a 41-12 lead at halftime.

The host Cougars then outscored Ar-We-Va 28-13 in the second half to win going away.

Maggie Ragaller paced Ar-We-Va with nine points.

Amber Ragaller added five points. Kora Obrecht had four points with Delaney Schurke netting three points.

Samantha Hinners also had two points, while Kallie Bromert and Emma Leiting each had one point for the Rockets.

Boys’ results

Friday’s 19-point win for CAM over Ar-We-Va snapped a two-game winning streak for the Rockets, as Wilken’s club fell to 3-6 in RVC play and 3-7 overall.

Ar-We-Va trailed 17-11 after one quarter and 26-20 at halftime.

The third quarter was all CAM, though, as the Cougars outscored the Rockets 20-6 to take a 46-26 lead into the fourth.

Ar-We-Va outscored CAM 8-7 over the final eight minutes.

Emmett Neumann posted a double-double to lead Ar-We-Va with 12 points and 12 boards to go with two shot blocks and one steal.

Wade Ragaller had nine points and three boards.

Harley Molina added five points and two steals.

Blayne Smith finished with three points and four boards. Wyatt Ragaller had three points and two assists, while Kyelar Cleveland wound up with two points, three boards and two assists.