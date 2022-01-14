Rocket teams split with Glidden-Ralston

Ar-We-Va and Glidden-Ralston split in Rolling Valley Conference basketball action on Tuesday night at Westside.

In game one, the Ar-We-Va girls drained a season-high 11 three-point baskets and netted a season-high for points in a 59-51 loss to Cole Corson’s G-R squad.

In the nightcap, Matt Wilken’s Ar-We-Va outfit limited G-R to single digits in all four quarters en route to a 50-26 victory over the visiting Wildcats.

Girls’ results

Tuesday’s eight-point loss was the fourth consecutive setback for Ar-We-Va, which fell to 1-7 in RVC action and 1-10 overall.

Ar-We-Va, though, produced its best offensive output of the season, as the Rockets led 14-8 after one quarter and 27-24 at halftime.

G-R then outscored Ar-We-Va 35-24 in the second half for the win.

Ar-We-Va sank seven of its 11 three-point baskets in the second half.

Timberlen Koch led Ar-We-Va’s attack with 18 points to go with six assists, four rebounds and two steals.

Koch buried four three-point shots (two in each half) and netted 12 of her 18 points in the first half.

Delaney Schurke added 15 points on five long-range bombs, as she hit four of five from behind the arc in the second half for 12 of her 15.

Maggie Ragaller had a nice all-around game for the Rockets with 13 points, six boards, five assists and five steals.

Ragaller hit two three-point shots and netted 10 of her 13 points before halftime.

Jamie Hausman chipped in with four points, four boards, two assists, one steal and one shot block.

G-R’s Vanessa Koehler led all scorers in the game with 35 points, including 19 in the second half alone.

Boys’ results

The Ar-We-Va boys snapped a two-game losing streak on Tuesday night, as the Rockets moved to 2-6 in RVC play and 3-8 overall in beating G-R for the second time this season.

Ar-We-Va led throughout the game with leads of 7-2 after one quarter, 22-11 at halftime and 35-17 after three quarters.

Ar-We-Va featured a very balanced offensive attack, as Will Ragaller led the way with 12 points to go with four boards, four steals and three assists.

Ragaller netted nine of his 12 points in the first half with five free throws to his credit.

Braeden Kirsch added 11 points, four steals and three boards. He drained nine of his 11 points in the second half.

Emmett Neumann tallied 10 points and four boards. Kyelar Cleveland had eight points and two steals.

Cooper Kock finished with four points, eight boards and two steals.

Conner Kirsch had three points, two boards and two assists.