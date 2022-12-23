Rocket teams split with Hawkeyes

The Ar-We-Va basketball teams earned a split with West Harrison in Rolling Valley Conference basketball action on Tuesday night at Westside.

In game one, Ar-We-Va raced out to a 15-5 first-quarter lead en route to a 55-42 victory.

In the nightcap, West Harrison came into the boys’ game as the eighth-ranked team in Class 1A and proved that with a 74-32 triumph over Matt Wilken’s Rocket club.

Girls’ results

Tuesday’s 13-point win for Ar-We-Va was the second victory in a row for the Rockets, which improved to 2-4 in RVC play and overall.

Up by six at halftime at 27-21, Ar-We-Va watched West Harrison outscore the Rockets 15-10 in the third quarter to pull to within one at 37-36 entering the fourth quarter.

Ar-We-Va picked up the intensity in the fourth quarter, though, outscoring the Hawkeyes 20-6 in pulling away for the 13-point victory.

Maggie Ragaller led Ar-We-Va with 17 points, adding seven assists, five steals and four rebounds.

Delaney Schurke contributed 16 points and two steals.

Emma Leiting had six points and one board.

Kora Obrecht chipped in with five points, 10 boards and two steals.

Amber Ragaller finished with five points, four boards, two assists and one steal.

Jamie Hausman had two points, two boards and two assists, while Samantha Hinners had two points and five boards for the Rockets.

Kallie Bromert wound up with two points and one board as well.

Boys’ results Tuesday’s lopsided loss for Ar-We-Va to a very good West Harrison team dropped the Rockets to 1-5 in RVC action and overall.

West Harrison led 21-7 after one quarter and went into halftime with a comfortable 50-18 advantage at the break.

A 20-9 scoring charge for the Hawkeyes in the third opened up a 70-27 lead for the visitors going into the final eight minutes of play.

Emmett Neumann led Ar-We-Va with eight points and six boards.

Blayne Smith added seven points and three assists. Harley Molina had six points and two boards.

Derek Thomsen also had six points for the Rockets.

Tyson Von Glan finished with two points and seven boards as well.