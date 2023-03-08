Ar-We-Va earned a split with West Harrison in Rolling Valley Conference basketball action on January 31 at Mondamin.

In the opener, the Ar-We-Va girls outscored West Harrison 34-19 to pick up a 53-45 victory.

In the nightcap, Matt Wilken’s Ar-We-Va club battled the Class 1A, seventh-ranked Hawkeyes all night before dropping a 68-42 decision away from home.

Girls’ results

Ar-We-Va’s eight-point win snapped a four-game losing streak, as the Rockets beat West Harrison for the second time this season in moving to 5-9 in RVC play and 6-10 overall.

Ar-We-Va trailed by seven at 26-19 at halftime, but outscored the Hawkeyes 18-10 in the third quarter to take a one-point lead at 37-36 going into the fourth.

The Rockets then scored 16 of the 25 points over the final eight minutes for the win.

Maggie Ragaller tossed in 22 points and collected seven steals to lead Ar-We-Va’s attack.

Jamie Hausman added 12 points, five boards, three assists and three steals.

Delaney Schurke had eight points and three boards. Kora Obrecht also netted eight points with five boards.

Boys’ results

The Ar-We-Va boys fell to 4-9 in RVC action and 5-11 overall after a 26-point loss to the No. 7-ranked team in Class 1A.

Wilken’s club trailed by only nine at 31-22 at halftime. The host Hawkeyes then outscored the Rockets 37-20 in the second half to pull away.

Wyatt Ragaller led Ar-We-Va with nine points to go with three boards and two steals.

Emmett Neumann had eight points and six boards.

Harley Molina also had eight points and three steals. Blayne Smith chipped in with seven points, four assists and three boards.

Wade Ragaller had five points and two boards, while Kyelar Cleveland finished with four points and six boards.