Rocket teams sweep Wildcat squads

The Ar-We-Va girls and boys picked up their first hardwood victories of the season on Saturday, as the Rocket teams defeated Glidden-Ralston in Rolling Valley Conference play at Westside.

In the opener, the Ar-We-Va girls raced out to a 28-13 halftime lead en route to a 55-37 victory.

In game two, the Ar-We-Va boys outscored visiting G-R by 10 points in the third quarter, as the host Rockets earned a 49-30 triumph.

Girls’ results

Saturday’s 18-point win was the first of the season for Ar-We-Va, as the Rockets moved to 1-4 in RVC play and overall.

Up by 15 at halftime at 28-13, Ar-We-Va was outscored 16-13 in the third quarter, as G-R pulled to within 41-29 going into the fourth.

The Rockets, though, outscored the Wildcats 14-8 over the final eight minutes for the win.

Maggie Ragaller led Ar-We-Va’s attack with 23 points to go with five rebounds and four steals.

Delaney Schurke added 12 points, two boards and one steal.

Jamie Hausman contributed eight points, two boards and two steals.

Amber Ragaller had three points, two boards, two steals and one shot block.

Emma Leiting and Kallie Bromert each tossed in three points.

Kora Obrecht finished with two points, three boards and three steals, while Samantha Hinners wound up with one point, three boards and three blocks.

Boys’ results Ar-We-Va’s 19-point win handed Matt Wilken’s Rocket club its first win of the season, as the hosts improved to 1-4 in RVC play and overall.

Leading by only five points at 20-15 at halftime, Ar-We-Va broke the game open in the third, outscoring the Wildcats 18-8 en route to a 38-23 advantage going into the final eight minutes of play.

Ar-We-Va featured a very balanced attack on Saturday, led by Wyatt Ragaller, who poured in 14 points with five steals, two boards and two assists.

Blayne Smith added 11 points, eight boards, five assists and one steal.

Harley Molina tossed in eight points with three steals and two assists.

Emmett Neumann also had eight points, seven boards, three steals and three blocks.

Kyelar Cleveland finished with six points and four boards, while Jonathan Riesselman had two points. Tyson Von Glan added a rebound for the Rockets.

