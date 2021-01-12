 Skip to main content
Rocket teams swept by Audubon on home floor
Rocket teams swept by Audubon on home floor

  • Updated
Rockets vs. Wheelers

The Ar-We-Va girls and boys hosted Audubon in nonconference basketball action on Thursday night at Westside and came away with two losses.

In game one, Audubon used a 24-0 run midway through the game to pull away for a 53-30 victory over the Ar-We-Va girls.

In the nightcap, the Ar-We-Va boys let a 12-point lead early in the fourth quarter slip away, as the Rockets suffered a tough 45-44 loss to the visiting Wheelers.

Girls’ results

Tuesday’s 23-point loss dropped Jeremy Smith’s Ar-We-Va squad to 2-9 overall on the year.

The Rockets trailed by only six points at 16-10 after one quarter, but then would go scoreless until the 3:25 mark of the third quarter, as the Wheelers led 29-10 at halftime and 41-18 going into the final eight minutes of play.

On the night, Ar-We-Va had only two, two-point baskets, but the Rockets were able to knock down eight, three-point attempts, including five in the second half alone.

Ar-We-Va also went 2-of-6 at the free throw line.

Jadeyn Smith led Ar-We-Va with 10 points to go with five rebounds and three assists. She scored nine of her 10 points on three, three-point baskets.

Timberlen Koch hit two long-range bombs for six points. Hannah Kraus had five points and three boards.

Jamie Hausman contributed three points and two boards. Bridget Cameron also had a team-high 12 boards.

Boys’ results

The Ar-We-Va boys lost their second straight game on Tuesday night, as the Rockets fell to 6-5 overall on the year.

The first half was tight, as Ar-We-Va trailed 14-11 after one quarter, but led 22-21 at halftime.

Matt Wilken’s club then outscored Audubon 15-7 in the third quarter to take a 37-28 lead into the fourth.

One minute in, Ar-We-Va led 40-28, but the Rockets then would be outscored 17-4 the rest of the way, as a three-point basket by Audubon’s Joel Klocke in the final minute put the Wheelers up one and wound up being the game-winner.

Ar-We-Va had three looks at the basket in the final 30 seconds, but a last-second, 16-foot jumper by Zach Schimmer bounced off the rim at the end, as Audubon was able to escape with its second win of the season.

Schimmer led Ar-We-Va with 15 points to go with four boards and four assists.

Will Ragaller added nine points, four boards, two assists and two steals.

Cooper Kock had nine points, eight boards and three steals. Andres Cruz also had nine points and two boards.

Braeden Kirsch finished with two points and three boards for the Rockets.

