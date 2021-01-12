Rocket teams swept by Audubon on home floor

The Ar-We-Va girls and boys hosted Audubon in nonconference basketball action on Thursday night at Westside and came away with two losses.

In game one, Audubon used a 24-0 run midway through the game to pull away for a 53-30 victory over the Ar-We-Va girls.

In the nightcap, the Ar-We-Va boys let a 12-point lead early in the fourth quarter slip away, as the Rockets suffered a tough 45-44 loss to the visiting Wheelers.

Girls’ results

Tuesday’s 23-point loss dropped Jeremy Smith’s Ar-We-Va squad to 2-9 overall on the year.

The Rockets trailed by only six points at 16-10 after one quarter, but then would go scoreless until the 3:25 mark of the third quarter, as the Wheelers led 29-10 at halftime and 41-18 going into the final eight minutes of play.

On the night, Ar-We-Va had only two, two-point baskets, but the Rockets were able to knock down eight, three-point attempts, including five in the second half alone.

Ar-We-Va also went 2-of-6 at the free throw line.