Rocket teams swept by Audubon on home floor

The Ar-We-Va girls and boys hosted Audubon in nonconference basketball action on Thursday night at Westside and came away with two losses.
In game one, Audubon used a 24-0 run midway through the game to pull away for a 53-30 victory over the Ar-We-Va girls.
In the nightcap, the Ar-We-Va boys let a 12-point lead early in the fourth quarter slip away, as the Rockets suffered a tough 45-44 loss to the visiting Wheelers.
Girls’ results
Tuesday’s 23-point loss dropped Jeremy Smith’s Ar-We-Va squad to 2-9 overall on the year.
The Rockets trailed by only six points at 16-10 after one quarter, but then would go scoreless until the 3:25 mark of the third quarter, as the Wheelers led 29-10 at halftime and 41-18 going into the final eight minutes of play.
On the night, Ar-We-Va had only two, two-point baskets, but the Rockets were able to knock down eight, three-point attempts, including five in the second half alone.
Ar-We-Va also went 2-of-6 at the free throw line.
Jadeyn Smith led Ar-We-Va with 10 points to go with five rebounds and three assists. She scored nine of her 10 points on three, three-point baskets.
Timberlen Koch hit two long-range bombs for six points. Hannah Kraus had five points and three boards.
Jamie Hausman contributed three points and two boards. Bridget Cameron also had a team-high 12 boards.
Boys’ results
The Ar-We-Va boys lost their second straight game on Tuesday night, as the Rockets fell to 6-5 overall on the year.
The first half was tight, as Ar-We-Va trailed 14-11 after one quarter, but led 22-21 at halftime.
Matt Wilken’s club then outscored Audubon 15-7 in the third quarter to take a 37-28 lead into the fourth.
One minute in, Ar-We-Va led 40-28, but the Rockets then would be outscored 17-4 the rest of the way, as a three-point basket by Audubon’s Joel Klocke in the final minute put the Wheelers up one and wound up being the game-winner.
Ar-We-Va had three looks at the basket in the final 30 seconds, but a last-second, 16-foot jumper by Zach Schimmer bounced off the rim at the end, as Audubon was able to escape with its second win of the season.
Schimmer led Ar-We-Va with 15 points to go with four boards and four assists.