Rockets defeat SCC at Carroll Volleyball Tournament

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sarah Smith’s Ar-We-Va volleyball team earned one victory in five matches and went 2-8 in games at the Carroll High Invitational on Saturday.

Ar-We-Va’s lone victory was over South Central Calhoun (21-19, 22-20).

The Rockets lost to IKM-Manning (17-21, 17-21), Humboldt (11-21, 9-21), Newell-Fonda (11-21, 11-21) and Carroll High (9-21, 14-21).

The tournament results left Ar-We-Va at 5-9 overall in matches and 17-24 in games.

Jadeyn Smith finished the day with 18 kills, 11 digs and two blocks for the Rockets.

Sara Schurke had 22 assists, 14 digs, five kills and five ace serves.

Maggie Ragaller added 15 assists, 15 digs, 10 kills and two blocks.

Hannah Kraus also had 15 digs. Jamie Hausman had 14 digs, six kills and three ace serves.