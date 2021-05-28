Rockets defeat South Central Calhoun in non-league baseball action

Ar-We-Va moved to 2-0 on the young baseball season Tuesday night with a 16-9 nonconference victory over South Central Calhoun at Westside.

Down 4-0 after one-half inning, Ar-We-Va tied it with a run in the first and three in the second.

The Rockets then plated five runs in the last of the fourth to take a 9-4 lead.

SCC battled back with four runs in the top of the fifth to pull to within 9-8, but then the hosts tallied one run in the fifth and six more in the sixth to make it 16-8.

SCC scored the game’s final run in the top the seventh.

Braeden Kirsch opened on the mound for Ar-We-Va and tossed five and one-third with five strikeouts.

Will Ragaller went 2-for-2 with two runs batted in and two stolen bases for Ar-We-Va.

Blayne Smith went 1-for-3. Cooper Kock was 1-for-4 with two RBIs and Jeffrey Molina was 1-for-4 with one run. Luke Smith also scored twice for the Rockets.