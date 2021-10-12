Rockets drop Eight-Man contest to fourth-ranked Hawks

Will Ragaller carried the ball 20 times for 175 yards with the one TD run of 65 yards. He also was 14-of-24 for 114 yards in the passing department with the one TD throw to Kirsch and two interceptions.

Kirsch finished with six catches for 69 yards on the night. Kock had five pass receptions for 35 yards.

Defensively for Ar-We-Va, Kock led the Rockets with 6.5 tackles, including four solos. Will Ragaller also had 5.5 tackles (3 solo).

Damon Ehlers and Jonathan Dose each were in on a four tackles for the Rockets.

"We knew going into this football game that we would have a tall task in facing a very athletic and fundamental team, but our guys fought hard all game against a top-5 team in the state," commented Ar-We-Va co-head coach Austin Stoelk.

"We had too many uncharacteristic penalties in the first half that were timely in certain drives to sustain field position and continue moving the football forward offensively," he added.