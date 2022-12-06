Rockets drop home games with CAM

The Ar-We-Va girls’ and boys’ basketball teams hosted CAM in their first games of the season on Friday night at Westside.

In game one, CAM outscored the Ar-We-Va girls 34-6 in the second quarter en route to a 66-26 victory over Jeremy Smith’s Rocket club.

In the nightcap, the Ar-We-Va boys gave a very good CAM team all it could handle before suffering a 54-46 loss to the visiting Cougars.

Girls’ results

Ar-We-Va played right with CAM early on, as the two teams were tied 9-9 after one quarter of play.

CAM, though, broke the game open in the second quarter, as the Cougars netted 34 of the 40 points en route to a 43-15 lead at halftime.

CAM then led 55-20 after three quarters.

Maggie Ragaller led Ar-We-Va, as she scored 16 of her team’s 26 points on the night.

Jamie Hausman added four points.

Kallie Bromert chipped in with three points, followed by Kora Obrecht with two and Dalaney Schurke with one.

Boys’ results

Matt Wilken’s Ar-We-Va club played toe-to-toe with CAM for the majority of the game.

CAM led by only one point at 12-11 after one quarter of play. The Cougars then led 29-22 at halftime.

Ar-We-Va held a slim 14-12 scoring advantage in the third to pull to within 41-36 going into the fourth.

Ar-We-Va actually trailed by only three points with three minutes remaining before CAM was able to put the game away at the free throw line.

Emmett Neumann led the Rockets with 15 points and eight rebounds to go with one assist, one steal and one shot block.

Blayne Smith added 13 points, all in the first half, adding four boards and two assists.

Wyatt Ragaller had seven points, three steals and two boards.

Kyelar Cleveland had five points, six boards and one block. Tyson Von Glan chipped in with four points, six boards and one assist, while Harley Molina finished with two points, six boards, four assists and one steal in the defeat.