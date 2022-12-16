Rockets drop RVC matchups at Woodbine

The Ar-We-Va girls and boys traveled to Woodbine on Tuesday night and returned home with a pair of Rolling Valley Conference defeats on the hardwood.

In game one, Woodbine raced out to a 23-2 first-quarter lead en route to 71-26 victory over Jeremy Smith’s Ar-We-Va club.

In the nightcap, the Woodbine boys used a 12-0 run midway through the fourth quarter to post a 59-45 triumph over Matt Wilken’s Rocket squad.

Girls’ results

Tuesday’s 45-point loss kept Ar-We-Va winless on the season at 0-3 in the RVC and overall.

Woodbine, which went into the game ranked sixth in the state in Class 1A, improved to 3-0 in the league and 6-0 overall with with the win.

The host Tigers scored nine of the first 11 points and led 23-2 after one quarter. The lead grew to 29-2, as Ryan Coenen’s club went into halftime with a comfortable 42-12 cushion at the break.

Woodbine then outscored Ar-We-Va by a 29-14 margin in the second half.

Woodbine’s Charlie Pryor led all scorers in the game with 24 points, including 15 in the second half alone.

The Tigers’ Amanda Newton chipped in with 16 points, including 14 in the first half.

For Ar-We-Va, Delaney Schurke and Maggie Ragaller each netted eight points.

Schurke drained two, three-point baskets for the Rockets, while Ragaller was 6-of-8 at the free throw line.

Jamie Hausman added seven points for Ar-We-Va with five in the second half. Samantha Hinners also had three points for the Rockets.

Boys’ results

Tuesday’s RVC matchup at Woodbine was tight throughout.

Ar-We-Va led 14-13 after one quarter. It was tied 18-18 at the five-minute mark of the second quarter, but then Woodbine finished on a 10-2 run to take a 28-20 lead at halftime.

Ar-We-Va rallied to start the third, opening on a 12-5 run to pull to within 33-32 with three minutes remaining.

Woodbine would hold a slim 40-38 lead going into the fourth quarter.

The Tigers led by only one point at 43-42 with just over five minutes left to play, but then reeled off 12 consecutive points for a 55-42 lead with three minutes left on the clock.

Ar-We-Va would get no closer the rest of the way.

Three Woodbine boys reached double figures, as the Tigers drained 10, three-point baskets in the win.

Carter Gruver led Woodbine’s attack with 17 points, including 15 after halftime.

Carson Kelley added 15 points on five, three-point baskets. He hit three trifectas for nine of his 15 points in the second half.

Brodyn Pryor chipped in with 11 points for the Tigers, as he scored eight of his 11 before halftime.

For Ar-We-Va, Harley Molina scored a team-high 15 points with four assists and two boards.

Molina scored all 15 of his points on five, three-point shots. He connected on three long-range bombs for nine points in the second half alone.

Emmett Neumann contributed 11 points, six boards and one assist.

Kyelar Cleveland had six points, four boards and one assist. Wyatt Ragaller also had six points, three steals, two boards and two assists.

Blayne Smith finished with five points, six boards and two assists.

Tyson Von Glan also had two points, three boards, two steals and one assist, while Devon Ehlers had one board and one steal for the Rockets, which fell to 0-3 in RVC play and overall.

With the win, Woodbine moved to 3-0 in the league and 4-1 overall.