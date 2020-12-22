Rockets earn nonconference split with Rebels

The Ar-We-Va girls and boys traveled to Sloan on Thursday night and wound up splitting a pair of nonconference games with Westwood, Sloan.

In game one, Westwood put 34 points on the scoreboard in the third quarter en route to an 84-49 victory over the Rockets.

In game two, Matt Wilken’s turned a 20-19 deficit at halftime into a 49-39 triumph that was the team’s third consecutive win.

Girls’ results

Ar-We-Va dropped its third game in a row, as the Rockets fell to 1-5 overall after six games.

Jeremy Smith’s Ar-We-Va team trailed 35-23 at halftime and was outscored 34-16 in the third quarter, as the host Rebels opened up a 69-39 lead going into the fourth period.

Jadeyn Smith paced Ar-We-Va with a double-double effort of 23 points and 10 rebounds to go with three assists.

She was 3-of-6 from behind the three-point arc.

Sara Schurke added seven points, five boards and three assists.