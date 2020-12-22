Rockets earn nonconference split with Rebels

The Ar-We-Va girls and boys traveled to Sloan on Thursday night and wound up splitting a pair of nonconference games with Westwood, Sloan.
In game one, Westwood put 34 points on the scoreboard in the third quarter en route to an 84-49 victory over the Rockets.
In game two, Matt Wilken’s turned a 20-19 deficit at halftime into a 49-39 triumph that was the team’s third consecutive win.
Girls’ results
Ar-We-Va dropped its third game in a row, as the Rockets fell to 1-5 overall after six games.
Jeremy Smith’s Ar-We-Va team trailed 35-23 at halftime and was outscored 34-16 in the third quarter, as the host Rebels opened up a 69-39 lead going into the fourth period.
Jadeyn Smith paced Ar-We-Va with a double-double effort of 23 points and 10 rebounds to go with three assists.
She was 3-of-6 from behind the three-point arc.
Sara Schurke added seven points, five boards and three assists.
Bridget Cameron had six points, three boards and two assists. Timberlen Koch had five points.
Hannah Kraus added three points, six boards and two assists. Maggie Ragaller also had three points.
Boys’ results
Ar-We-Va won its third straight game on Thursday night, as the Rockets moved to 4-2 overall on the year.
Zach Schimmer led Ar-We-Va’s attack with 17 points to go with four boards and three steals.
Will Ragaller added 16 pointsf, nine boards, three steals and two assists.
Cooper Kock chipped in with seven points, seven boards and two steals.
Kyelar Cleveland had four points, two boards and two steals. Damon Ehlers finished with two points and eight boards.
Down by one at halftime, Ar-We-Va outscored Westwood 14-8 in the third quarter to take a 33-28 lead into the fourth and ended up winning by 10.