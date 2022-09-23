 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rockets edge Spartans in five games at home

  • 0
Rockets vs. Spartans

Ar-We-Va picked up its second victory of the season on Tuesday night, as the Rockets earned a tough 3-2 victory over Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Westside.

Exira/EH-K won game one, 26-24. Ar-We-Va came back with victories in games two (25-15) and three (25-18).

The visiting Spartans then forced a fifth and deciding game with a 26-24 triumph in game four.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Game five went back and forth with the host Rockets pulling out a 15-11 victory to take the match.

The win moved Ar-We-Va to 2-2 in Rolling Valley Conference play, 2-9 overall in matches and 7-23 in games.

Kora Obrecht had a huge night at the net for Ar-We-Va with 12 kills and seven blocks.

Maggie Ragaller added 11 kills and two ace serves. Jamie Hausman had four kills and one block.

People are also reading…

Samantha Hinners also had four kills, while Delaney Schurke finished with 31 assists, three kills, three ace serves and one block for the Rockets.

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Marcus Hayes: Jalen Hurts is what he is; don’t make the same mistakes made with Donovan McNabb

Marcus Hayes: Jalen Hurts is what he is; don’t make the same mistakes made with Donovan McNabb

PHILADELPHIA — Perhaps my greatest regret as a sportswriter is expecting too much too soon from Donovan McNabb. Now, I find myself doing the same with Jalen Hurts. As my father used to say: Wise men make mistakes. Fools repeat them. We should try not to repeat the mistakes we made with McNabb. Hurts is a third-year, second-round pick who has started just 21 NFL games. He has a passable arm, ...

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Who can afford to buy the Phoenix Suns?

Recommended for you