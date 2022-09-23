Rockets edge Spartans in five games at home

Ar-We-Va picked up its second victory of the season on Tuesday night, as the Rockets earned a tough 3-2 victory over Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Westside.

Exira/EH-K won game one, 26-24. Ar-We-Va came back with victories in games two (25-15) and three (25-18).

The visiting Spartans then forced a fifth and deciding game with a 26-24 triumph in game four.

Game five went back and forth with the host Rockets pulling out a 15-11 victory to take the match.

The win moved Ar-We-Va to 2-2 in Rolling Valley Conference play, 2-9 overall in matches and 7-23 in games.

Kora Obrecht had a huge night at the net for Ar-We-Va with 12 kills and seven blocks.

Maggie Ragaller added 11 kills and two ace serves. Jamie Hausman had four kills and one block.