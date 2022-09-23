Rockets edge Spartans in five games at home

Ar-We-Va picked up its second victory of the season on Tuesday night, as the Rockets earned a tough 3-2 victory over Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Westside.
Exira/EH-K won game one, 26-24. Ar-We-Va came back with victories in games two (25-15) and three (25-18).
The visiting Spartans then forced a fifth and deciding game with a 26-24 triumph in game four.
Game five went back and forth with the host Rockets pulling out a 15-11 victory to take the match.
The win moved Ar-We-Va to 2-2 in Rolling Valley Conference play, 2-9 overall in matches and 7-23 in games.
Kora Obrecht had a huge night at the net for Ar-We-Va with 12 kills and seven blocks.
Maggie Ragaller added 11 kills and two ace serves. Jamie Hausman had four kills and one block.
Samantha Hinners also had four kills, while Delaney Schurke finished with 31 assists, three kills, three ace serves and one block for the Rockets.