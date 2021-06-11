Rockets fall by one run to host Tigers in league play

The Ar-We-Va baseball team suffered a tough 2-1 Rolling Valley Conference loss on Monday night at Woodbine.

It was the second setback in a row for Ar-We-Va, which fell to 4-2 in RVC play and 5-2 overall.

Woodbine scored both of its runs in the bottom of the first inning.

Ar-We-Va plated its lone run in the top of the fourth.

The Rockets had three hits on the night.

Cooper Kock went 1-for-3 and scored his team’s only run. Conner Kirsch was 1-for-3 with a double. Braeden Kirsch also was 1-for-3.