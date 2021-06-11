 Skip to main content
Rockets fall by one run to host Tigers in league play
Rockets fall by one run to host Tigers in league play

Rocket boys vs. Tigers 2021

The Ar-We-Va baseball team suffered a tough 2-1 Rolling Valley Conference loss on Monday night at Woodbine.

It was the second setback in a row for Ar-We-Va, which fell to 4-2 in RVC play and 5-2 overall.

Woodbine scored both of its runs in the bottom of the first inning.

Ar-We-Va plated its lone run in the top of the fourth.

The Rockets had three hits on the night.

Cooper Kock went 1-for-3 and scored his team’s only run. Conner Kirsch was 1-for-3 with a double. Braeden Kirsch also was 1-for-3.

Kock opened on the hill and threw a solid six innings. He gave up the two runs on three hits, struck out nine and walked three.

