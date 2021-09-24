Rockets fall in four to Spartans in RVC play

Ar-We-Va lost 3-1 to Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton in Rolling Valley Conference volleyball competition on Tuesday night at Elk Horn.

Exira/EH-K defeated the Rockets 25-13, 20-25, 25-20, 25-14, as Darin Schurke’s squad fell to 2-2 in RVC play, 2-11 overall in matches and 12-27 in games.

Kora Obrecht had 13 kills, 10 digs and three block assists for Ar-We-Va.

Jamie Hausman went 19-of-19 in serving with one ace, adding 15 digs and five kills.

Delaney Schurke hit all 10 of her serves, while contributing 26 assists, two digs and two block assists.

Maggie Ragaller was 7-of-8 in serving with one ace. She also had six kills, 23 digs and three block assists.

Timberlen Koch was 15-of-15 in serving with two aces, while adding 10 digs, three kills and one block assist.