Rockets fall in overtime to Crusaders in opener

Ar-We-Va junior quarterback Cooper Kock threw four touchdown passes and ran for another on Friday night, but in the end, a last-second touchdown run on the final play of the fourth quarter handed Coon Rapids-
Bayard a 42-36 victory over the Rockets at Westside.
It was the Eight-Man season opener and initial District 8 football game of the 2020 season for both Ar-We-Va and CR-B.
Ar-We-Va led 20-14 at halftime and 36-20 after three quarters, but was outscored 22-0 over the final 12 minutes.
Tied at 36-36 late, CR-B blocked a punt deep in Ar-We-Va territory that set up the Crusaders’ final drive that resulted in a short TD run on fourth down on the game’s final play of the fourth for the win.
"It was a difficult way to end the game, but overall, I was extremely pleased with the way the guys played. We played three and a half quarters of really good football," commented Ar-We-Va coach Chris Petersen.
"But unfortunately, we made too many mistakes in the last seven minutes and those came back to haunt us," he added.
On the night, Kock completed 7-of-21 passes for 174 yards with four TD throws and three interceptions.
Kock tossed two TD passes of 64 and 24 yards to Will Ragaller and two more of 6 and 29 yards to Zach Schimmer.
Kock also ran 32 yards for another score and finished with 44 yards in all on nine rushes.
Ragaller carried the ball 19 times for 86 yards and had three receptions for 98 yards with the two TD catches.
Damon Ehlers also ran the ball five times for 18 yards and had one catch for 18 yards as well.
Schimmer hauled in three passes for 58 yards with his two TD catches.
Braeden Kirsch also had one catch for 10 yards.
Defensively, Ragaller led the Rockets with 12.5 tackles, including a quarterback sack.
Ehlers contributed 9.5 tackles with a QB sack to his credit. Kock had eight tackles with an interception.
Cody Von Glan chipped in with seven tackles on the night.
Jonathan Dose also had six tackles with a fumble recovery. Schimmer had 5.5 tackles, while Riley Neumann had three tackles with two fumble recoveries.
"We put up over 300 yards of total offense, but we turned the ball over more than we would have liked to. Costly penalties and some issues on special teams proved to be fairly devastating as well," Petersen said.
"I was extremely pleased with the way our defense played. We gave up 42 points, but one of those touchdowns was on special teams and the bulk of the others came on short fields," the Rocket boss remarked.
Ar-We-Va will look to bounce back this Friday night at Audubon, last year’s Eight-Man state runnerup.