Rockets fall to Panthers in district contest

Ar-We-Va traveled to Kingsley on Friday night and came away with a 67-19 loss to Kingsley-Pierson in the Eight-Man, District 1 opener for both teams.

The Rockets trailed 28-7 after one quarter and 61-19 at halftime.

Complete game statistics were not available, but Wyatt Ragaller had a huge game for Ar-We-Va after carrying the ball 14 times for 220 yards with three total touchdowns, including one on a kickoff return.

Wade Ragaller carried the ball six times for 74 yards and had seven tackles on defense.