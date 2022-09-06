Rockets fall to Panthers in district contest

Ar-We-Va traveled to Kingsley on Friday night and came away with a 67-19 loss to Kingsley-Pierson in the Eight-Man, District 1 opener for both teams.
The Rockets trailed 28-7 after one quarter and 61-19 at halftime.
Complete game statistics were not available, but Wyatt Ragaller had a huge game for Ar-We-Va after carrying the ball 14 times for 220 yards with three total touchdowns, including one on a kickoff return.
Wade Ragaller carried the ball six times for 74 yards and had seven tackles on defense.
Devon Ehlers led with 10 tackles. Harley Molina also had six tackles for the Rockets, which will host Glidden-Ralston this Friday night in the team’s home opener.