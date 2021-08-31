Rockets fall to St. Edmond in overtime to open football season

Ar-We-Va’s 2021 Eight-Man football season opener on Friday night resulted in a 62-56 loss in overtime to Fort Dodge St. Edmond at Westside.
The Rockets and Gaels went back and forth all night.
St. Edmond led 14-6 after one quarter. The two teams combined for 40 points in the second quarter, as the Gaels led 34-26 at halftime.
Ar-We-Va outscored St. Edmond 16-14 in the third quarter to pull to within 48-42 going into the fourth.
Down 56-50 late, Ar-We-Va got a 15-yard touchdown run from Will Ragaller with 56 seconds left in regulation to tie the game at 56-56.
Ar-We-Va’s two-point conversion failed, as the two teams went to overtime with each team having an opportunity from the 10-yard line.
Ar-We-Va had the first possession, but could not find the end zone. St. Edmond then scored on a 15-yard pass for the win on its possession.
Ragaller was in on eight touchdowns for Ar-We-Va.
Ragaller carried the ball 31 times for 214 yards with three rushing touchdowns of 24, 4 and 15 yards. He also was 13-of-30 for 214 yards in the passing department with four TD throws, including three to Cooper Kock of 42, 18 and 27 yards and 20 yards to Aiden Blackman.
To his credit, Ragaller scored on a 55-yard kickoff return just one minute before halftime.
Kock, on the night, ran the ball seven times for 19 yards and finished with seven pass receptions for 130 yards and three scores.
Braeden Kirsch had three catches for 60 yards, while Blackman had the one catch for a 20-yard TD.
"For it being week one, we knew we would have some mistakes, but we also knew that if our guys played hard for four quarters, we would have a good chance to win," commented Ar-We-Va first-year, co-head coaches Austin Stoelk and Isaac Schaefers.
"Our guys played with a lot of grit and heart for four quarters. We just came up short in overtime. It was a tough loss on senior night, but our seniors did what they do best and that was lead," the Rocket coaches added.
Defensively for Ar-We-Va, Ragaller was in on 17 tackles, including 10 solos. Kock had four solo tackles and was in on seven total. Emmett Neumann and Jonathan Dose each had three solo tackles.
Ar-We-Va will stay at home this Friday night with Kingsley-Pierson making the trip to Westside for their District 1 opener.