Rockets fall to St. Edmond in overtime to open football season

To his credit, Ragaller scored on a 55-yard kickoff return just one minute before halftime.

Kock, on the night, ran the ball seven times for 19 yards and finished with seven pass receptions for 130 yards and three scores.

Braeden Kirsch had three catches for 60 yards, while Blackman had the one catch for a 20-yard TD.

"For it being week one, we knew we would have some mistakes, but we also knew that if our guys played hard for four quarters, we would have a good chance to win," commented Ar-We-Va first-year, co-head coaches Austin Stoelk and Isaac Schaefers.

"Our guys played with a lot of grit and heart for four quarters. We just came up short in overtime. It was a tough loss on senior night, but our seniors did what they do best and that was lead," the Rocket coaches added.

Defensively for Ar-We-Va, Ragaller was in on 17 tackles, including 10 solos. Kock had four solo tackles and was in on seven total. Emmett Neumann and Jonathan Dose each had three solo tackles.