Rockets fall to West Harrison in Class 1A district quarterfinals

Rolling Valley Conference foes Ar-We-Va and West Harrison split during the regular season on the baseball diamond.
Meeting for a third time on Monday night in a Class 1A, District 15 quarterfinal game at Neola, the Rockets got out to an early 2-0 lead only to watch the Hawkeyes take control in the fourth inning en route to a 12-2 victory in six innings.
Ar-We-Va, which started the season with five straight wins, finished the summer campaign by dropping three straight and 10 of its last 15 to finish 10-10 overall.
West Harrison moved to 20-7 overall with Monday’s triumph.
Ar-We-Va opened the scoring with a run in the top of the first.
With one out, Cooper Kock singled up the middle, stole second, and eventually scored on two wild pitches.
The Rockets went up 2-0 in the upper half of the third. Will Ragaller singled, stole second, advanced to third on a groundout and scored on a suicide squeeze bunt by Conner Kirsch.
That would be it for Ar-We-Va, though, as the Rocket bats went silent after that, while West Harrison’s came alive in the bottom of the fourth.
West Harrison sent 11 batters to the plate and scored six runs on five hits and took advantage of two walks and a Rocket error to take a 6-2 lead into the fifth.
The Hawkeyes would push three runs across in the last of the fifth and three more in the sixth to end the game due to the 10-run rule.
The game ended with West Harrison scoring on a wild pitch.
West Harrison banged out 11 hits against three Ar-We-Va pitchers, while the Rockets managed only four scattered hits.
Ragaller went 2-for-3 with a pair of singles and one run. Kock was 1-for-3 with one run and Damon Ehlers wound up 1-for-3.
Five of West Harrison’s 11 hits went for extra-bases, including three doubles and two triples.
Kock opened on the hill for Ar-We-Va. He went three and two-thirds innings, allowing six runs on four hits with three strikeouts and six walks in tossing 71 pitches.
Ragaller relieved Kock and threw just one-third, yielding three runs on two hits in tossing 17 pitches.
Kirsch then took the mound for one and one-third, allowing three runs on three hits with one K and two walks.