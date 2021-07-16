Rockets fall to West Harrison in Class 1A district quarterfinals

West Harrison sent 11 batters to the plate and scored six runs on five hits and took advantage of two walks and a Rocket error to take a 6-2 lead into the fifth.

The Hawkeyes would push three runs across in the last of the fifth and three more in the sixth to end the game due to the 10-run rule.

The game ended with West Harrison scoring on a wild pitch.

West Harrison banged out 11 hits against three Ar-We-Va pitchers, while the Rockets managed only four scattered hits.

Ragaller went 2-for-3 with a pair of singles and one run. Kock was 1-for-3 with one run and Damon Ehlers wound up 1-for-3.

Five of West Harrison’s 11 hits went for extra-bases, including three doubles and two triples.

Kock opened on the hill for Ar-We-Va. He went three and two-thirds innings, allowing six runs on four hits with three strikeouts and six walks in tossing 71 pitches.

Ragaller relieved Kock and threw just one-third, yielding three runs on two hits in tossing 17 pitches.