Rockets rally past Wildcats for first football victory

Ar-We-Va picked up its first victory of the football season on Friday night with a 38-28 Eight-Man, District 1 triumph over Glidden-Ralston at Westside.

Playing its home opener, Ar-We-Va improved to 1-1 in District 1 and 1-2 overall on the season with its 10-point win.

G-R scored twice early in the first quarter to go up 14-0, but then Ar-We-Va scored the next 26 points to take a 26-14 lead at halftime.

The visiting Wildcats went up 28-16 in the third quarter before a Rocket touchdown late in the period put the hosts up for good at 32-28 entering the final 12 minutes of play.

Ar-We-Va quarterback Blayne Smith was 13-of-14 for 130 yards with three touchdown passes on the night of 27 yards and 14 yards to Wade Ragaller and 28 yards to Harley Molina.

Wade Ragaller caught five passes on the night for 73 yards and also ran the ball 10 times for 35 yards.

Wyatt Ragaller had himself quite a night as well for the Rockets with three total touchdowns.

He ran the ball 17 times for 88 yards with rushing TDs of 34 and 3 yards, while also sealing the win for the hosts with a 77-yard interception return for a score early in the fourth quarter to put his team up 10.

Defensively, Wade Ragaller led the Rockets with 14 total tackles, including nine solos.

Wyatt Ragaller had 10 tackles with six solos, while Tyson Von Glan and Devon Ehlers both were in on 6.5 tackles.

“After a couple mistakes early in the first quarter defensively, our guys played extremely well with their fundamental defensive responsibilities for most of the game,” commented Ar-We-Va co-head coach Austin Stoelk.

“Our guys did a nice job filling holes and grinding inside the trenches up front, and we were able to play responsibility football against a team that likes to pound the football on the ground,” he added.