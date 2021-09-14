Rockets rally past Wildcats in Eight-Man play

Ar-We-Va posted a 27-point second quarter en route to a 45-31 Eight-Man, District 1 victory over Glidden-Ralston on Friday night at Glidden.

The win was the first of the season for Ar-We-Va and first-year co-head coaches Austin Stoelk and Isaac Schaefers, whose Rocket squad moved to 1-1 in District 1 and 1-2 overall on the season.

G-R actually jumped ahead 13-0 after the first quarter, but was outscored 27-6 in the second quarter, as Ar-We-Va went up 27-19 at the half.

The Rockets then outscored the Wildcats 12-6 in the third quarter for a 39-25 lead going into the final 12 minutes.

Ar-We-Va senior Will Ragaller had a huge night for the Rockets despite playing with a sore hamstring.

Will Ragaller accounted for six touchdowns on the night with three rushing TDs and three passing scores

Will Ragaller ran the ball 29 times for 144 yards with three TDs of 6, 2 and 9 yards.

He also completed 10-of-21 passes for 159 yards with three TD throws to Cooper Kock for 3, 34 and 30 yards.