Rockets shut out by top-ranked Remsen-St. Mary's

Ar-We-Va traveled to Remsen on Friday night and lost a 75-0 Eight-Man, District 1 football decision to top-ranked Remsen-St. Mary’s.

The loss dropped Ar-We-Va to 3-2 in District 1 and 3-4 overall going into this Friday’s District 1 and regular season finale against Newell-Fonda at Westside.

Ar-We-Va was limited to only 67 total offensive yards, as RS-M raced out to a 28-0 lead after one quarter of play.

The host Hawks led 47-0 at halftime and 60-0 after three quarters of action.

R-SM tallied 11 touchdowns on the night, including six rushing, three passing, one fumble recovery and one interception.

For Ar-We-Va, Wyatt Ragaller carried the ball five times for 20 yards.

Rocket quarterback Blayne Smith was 10-of-37 for 65 yards with two interceptions in the passing department.

Wyatt Ragaller led all Rocket receivers with four catches for 43 yards.

Harley Molina and Aidan Blackman each had two receptions for eight yards apiece.

Devon Ehlers led Ar-We-Va defensively with 8.5 total tackles, including six solos.