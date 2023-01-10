Rockets split with AHS in RVC play

The Ar-We-Va girls and boys opened the 2023 portion of their schedule on Thursday night with nonconference basketball games at Audubon.

In game one, Ar-We-Va junior Delaney Schurke drained a three-point basket in the final seconds to give the Rockets a thrilling 48-47 victory.

In game two, Ar-We-Va put together a fourth-quarter rally before the Rocket boys suffered a 53-39 setback to the host Wheelers.

Girls’ results

Thursday’s one-point victory extended Ar-We-Va’s win streak to three games, as the Rockets improved to 3-4 overall on the season.

The contest featured 16 lead changes with seven ties.

Ar-We-Va trailed 46-38 with just over two minutes remaining, but outscored Audubon 10-1 down the stretch for the win.

With Ar-We-Va down two at 47-45, Schurke took a pass on the left wing from Jamie Hausman with 1.7 seconds left and threw up a three-point effort that went through the net right before the final buzzer sounded for the win.

It was Schurke’s third, three-point basket of the game, as she finished with nine points to go with three rebounds and two steals.

Maggie Ragaller led the Rockets with 22 points, including 14 in the second half alone. She added eight steals.

Hausman finished with 13 points, five rebounds and four steals.

Kora Obrecht chipped in with two points and seven boards as well for the winners.

The loss dropped Audubon to 0-9 on the season.

Boys’ results

Thursday’s 14-point loss dropped Ar-We-Va to 1-6 overall on the season, but the Rockets didn’t go down without a fight.

Ar-We-Va trailed 29-11 at halftime and 33-11 early in the third before Matt Wilken’s Rocket club began chipping away.

Ar-We-Va outscored Audubon 17-12 in the third quarter to pull to within 13 at 41-28 to start the fourth.

Ar-We-Va got the lead down to six at 43-37 midway through the fourth, but AHS got key baskets and critical free throws down the stretch for the win.

Wyatt Ragaller paced Ar-We-Va with 13 points, adding six boards and four steals.

Emmett Neumann tallied nine points, seven boards and one block.

Kyelar Cleveland netted eight points with a team-high 15 boards.

Harley Molina finished with five points, while Blayne Smith had two points, three boards and three assists.

Wade Ragaller added two points and six boards for the Rockets as well.