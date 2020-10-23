Rockets surprised by Woodbine in five sets

Ar-We-Va defeated Woodbine twice during the regular season, but the Tigers avenged those defeats on Monday night with a hard-fought five-game victory over the Rockets in a Class 1A regional first-round match at Woodbine.
Woodbine claimed the match by the scores of 25-21, 21-25, 15-25, 25-18, 15-11, as Ar-We-Va saw its season end at 8-16 overall in matches and 29-45 in games.
After winning by 10 points in game three to take a 2-1 edge, Ar-We-Va fell down 10-0 right away in game four and trailed 20-5 before putting together a rally that got them to within 24-18 before Tigers were able to close it out and force a fifth-and-deciding set to 15.
Woodbine got out to a 7-4 lead in set five only to watch Ar-We-Va rally to tie it at 8-8. The Tigers then went up 10-8 and never looked back en route to the victory.
"We knew it was going to be a battle. We started the first set a bit slow, but as the set progressed, we started to play with intensity that carried us into sets two and three," commented Ar-We-Va coach Sarah Smith.
"We dominated sets two and three, but in set four, if something could go wrong it did. We were down 15 points at one time, but the girls did an excellent job of clawing their way back in and I felt we had the momentum going into set five," she added.
"However, we just had some costly errors at key moments in the fifth set," noted Smith, who will lose five seniors in Jadeyn Smith, Sara Schurke, Hannah Kraus, Bridget Cameron and Maris Cameron.
"Some of those girls were four-year starters and key contributors to our team for quite some time. They were excellent leaders and athletes, but they are even greater young ladies off the court," Smith said.
Smith had nine kills, 11 digs, three blocks and two ace serves against Woodbine.
Schurke added 21 assists, eight digs, six kills and one block. Jamie Hausman had 10 digs, six kills and three aces.
Kora Obrecht contributed seven kills and two blocks. Maggie Ragaller finished with eight digs, four kills and four assists.
Bridget Cameron had five kills, four digs and two aces. Kraus wound up with eight digs and two aces.