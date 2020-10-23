Rockets surprised by Woodbine in five sets

Ar-We-Va defeated Woodbine twice during the regular season, but the Tigers avenged those defeats on Monday night with a hard-fought five-game victory over the Rockets in a Class 1A regional first-round match at Woodbine.

Woodbine claimed the match by the scores of 25-21, 21-25, 15-25, 25-18, 15-11, as Ar-We-Va saw its season end at 8-16 overall in matches and 29-45 in games.

After winning by 10 points in game three to take a 2-1 edge, Ar-We-Va fell down 10-0 right away in game four and trailed 20-5 before putting together a rally that got them to within 24-18 before Tigers were able to close it out and force a fifth-and-deciding set to 15.

Woodbine got out to a 7-4 lead in set five only to watch Ar-We-Va rally to tie it at 8-8. The Tigers then went up 10-8 and never looked back en route to the victory.

"We knew it was going to be a battle. We started the first set a bit slow, but as the set progressed, we started to play with intensity that carried us into sets two and three," commented Ar-We-Va coach Sarah Smith.