Rockets swept in RVC play against CAM

Ar-We-Va traveled to Anita on Tuesday night and suffered a 3-0 Rolling Valley Conference volleyball loss to CAM.

The host Cougars defeated the visiting Rockets 25-12, 25-8, 25-14, as Darin Schurke’s Ar-We-Va club fell to 2-4 in RVC play, 2-13 overall in matches and 12-33 in games.

Tuesday’s contest was the first match for Ar-We-Va in 12 days, as the Rockets have not played since September 23.

Jamie Hausman went 8-of-9 in serving with 10 digs and two kills for Ar-We-Va.

Delaney Schurke had 11 assists with two digs.

Kora Obrecht had two kills and five digs. Maggie Ragaller added four kills and nine digs.