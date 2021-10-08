Rockets swept in RVC play against CAM

Ar-We-Va traveled to Anita on Tuesday night and suffered a 3-0 Rolling Valley Conference volleyball loss to CAM.
The host Cougars defeated the visiting Rockets 25-12, 25-8, 25-14, as Darin Schurke’s Ar-We-Va club fell to 2-4 in RVC play, 2-13 overall in matches and 12-33 in games.
Tuesday’s contest was the first match for Ar-We-Va in 12 days, as the Rockets have not played since September 23.
Jamie Hausman went 8-of-9 in serving with 10 digs and two kills for Ar-We-Va.
Delaney Schurke had 11 assists with two digs.
Kora Obrecht had two kills and five digs. Maggie Ragaller added four kills and nine digs.
Timberlen Koch contributed four kills and one dig as well for the Rockets.