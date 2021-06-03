Rockets trim Bulldogs in conference baseball action

Cooper Kock pitched six and one-third innings of six-hit ball on Tuesday night, as Ar-We-Va moved to 4-0 overall with a 6-4 Rolling Valley Conference baseball victory over Boyer Valley at Dunlap.
The win also improved Ar-We-Va to 3-0 in RVC play. The loss, on the other hand, dropped BV to 1-3 in conference action and overall.
The game was tied 2-2 after three innings.
Ar-We-Va tallied three runs in the top of the fourth to take a 5-2 lead.
The Rockets led 6-3 going into BV’s final at bat. The host Bulldogs plated a run to pull to within two and then left the bases loaded to end the game.
Kock allowed four runs on six hits, struck out 13 BV batters and walked only four.
Will Ragaller relieved Kock with two outs in the seventh and struck out two of the three batters he faced to pick up the save.
At the plate for Ar-We-Va, Kock also went 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scores. Conner Kirsch was 2-for-4 with two RBIs.
Ragaller went 1-for-3 with one run. Luke Smith also was 1-for-3 with a double and one run.
Harley Molina went 1-for-3 with one run as well for the Rockets.
For BV, Adam Puck went 2-for-2 with one run.
Michael Heffernan also was 1-for-1 with two runs scored. Clay Roberts went 1-for-3, while Robert Brasel was 1-for-4 with one run.
Hayden Soma and Jesse Soma both threw on the hill for BV.
Hayden Soma went three and one-third, allowing four runs on four hits with five Ks and four walks.
Jesse Soma tossed three and two-thirds, yielding two runs on four hits with three Ks and one walk.