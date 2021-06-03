Rockets trim Bulldogs in conference baseball action

Cooper Kock pitched six and one-third innings of six-hit ball on Tuesday night, as Ar-We-Va moved to 4-0 overall with a 6-4 Rolling Valley Conference baseball victory over Boyer Valley at Dunlap.

The win also improved Ar-We-Va to 3-0 in RVC play. The loss, on the other hand, dropped BV to 1-3 in conference action and overall.

The game was tied 2-2 after three innings.

Ar-We-Va tallied three runs in the top of the fourth to take a 5-2 lead.

The Rockets led 6-3 going into BV’s final at bat. The host Bulldogs plated a run to pull to within two and then left the bases loaded to end the game.

Kock allowed four runs on six hits, struck out 13 BV batters and walked only four.

Will Ragaller relieved Kock with two outs in the seventh and struck out two of the three batters he faced to pick up the save.

At the plate for Ar-We-Va, Kock also went 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scores. Conner Kirsch was 2-for-4 with two RBIs.