Saint Ansgar takes from Monarch boys at Waterloo

Travis Wessel’s Denison-Schleswig baseball team fell twice to Saint Ansgar in a nonconference doubleheader on Saturday.

Saint Ansgar won a tight game one by a 2-0 margin and then picked up an 18-1 victory in the second contest in games that were played at Riverfront Stadium at Waterloo, home of the Waterloo Bucks.

“The games didn’t go the way we wanted them to, but the guys competed and played hard,” commented Wessel, whose club will take a 2-4 overall record into tonight’s (Tuesday) Hawkeye 10 Conference doubleheader at Glenwood.

“The first game was just a real good game the entire way. They scored both of their runs in the third inning. We got good pitching from Hunter Emery and Jake Fink, but we just didn’t produce a lot offensively,” he added.

“Game two just got away from us early on, as they put seven runs on the board in the first and it just snowballed after that.”

“Saint Ansgar has a nice team. They’re tough outs and they hit the ball hard up and down the lineup. They’re going to win a lot of games this year. We just have to put the ball in play more and make the defense work, but like I said, the guys competed and never gave up despite the score,” Wessel said.

“It’s good to take trips like this. Regardless of the outcome, it’s a good bonding experience for the guys,” the Monarch boss remarked.

Game one

The opener had a total of eight hits, as Saint Ansgar had five to three for D-S.

The Saints scored both runs in the game in the bottom of the third inning, the first on a double to the gap in left-center by Tate Meyer, who went 2-for-3 at the plate for the winners.

Harrison Dahm led the Monarch offense by going 2-for-3 with a pair of singles. Devin Fink also hit safely with a single in three at bats.

Hunter Emery started on the mound for D-S and threw solid in three and two-thirds innings, allowing two runs on four hits with one strikeout and only one walk.

Jake Fink threw two and one-third in relief, yielding no runs on hit with one K and no walks.

Game two

Saint Ansgar kept the bats rolling in game two, as the Saints outhit D-S by a 10-1 margin en route to 17-run victory in four innings.

After scoring seven runs in the top of the first inning, Saint Ansgar plated five runs in the five, five more in the third and one in the fourth.

D-S scored it only run of the game in the bottom of the second.

Wyatt Johnson went 1-for-2 and had the only hit for the Monarchs, while Jake Fink drove in Easton Emery with the team’s lone run.

Saint Ansgar pitcher Maxwell Beland threw all four innings for the Saints and allowed only the one run on one hit with four strikeouts and six walks.

D-S went through five pitchers in the defeat.

Gavin Hipnar started and went just two-thirds of an inning. He gave up seven runs on one hit, struck out one and walked six.

Lance Arkfeld then threw one-third of an inning, yielding two runs on one hit with three walks.

Trey Brotherton, Cody Schulte and Wyatt Randeris all tossed one inning.

Brotherton gave up three runs on three hits, struck out two and walked one. Schulte allowed five runs on three hits, struck out one and walked two.

Randeris, meanwhile, gave up one run on two hits in his inning of work.

“It’s hard to beat anyone when a team allows 12 walks, commits six errors and produces only one hit, but like I said, we just have to starting putting the ball in play and make things happen. I think seven of our outs in game two were flyouts,” Wessel said.