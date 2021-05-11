SB-L clips Monarch boys on soccer field

"SB-L did a much better job of spreading the field to create good scoring opportunities than we did, and they created a lot of corner kicks and crossing opportunities by attacking the sidelines and corners all game," Trevino remarked.

D-S had 11 shots on goal to SB-L’s 10.

Yahir Zavala played in goal for D-S and had seven saves in all.

JV results

The D-S junior varsity boys moved to 11-1 overall on the year with a 2-0 shutout of SB-L.

Joao Lima opened the scoring for D-S with his first goal of the season with 35 seconds remaining before halftime.

Manuel Leanos then scored a goal for D-S with 16:40 left in the second half on a shot from 15 yards out.

It was his fifth goal of the season.

"Our defenders and midfielders played very well and really limited their shots in the middle of the field," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Chris Eller.