SB-L clips Monarch boys on soccer field

Denison-Schleswig outshot Sergeant Bluff-Luton by a 21-16 margin, but in the end, the host Warriors came away with a 3-1 varsity boys’ soccer victory over the Monarchs on Thursday at Sergeant Bluff.
The loss was the second in a row for D-S, which fell to 6-4 overall.
SB-L scored the only goal of the first half with 6:03 remaining on a shot from four yards out.
The Warriors then went up 2-0 just 41 seconds into the second half on a header from two yards.
D-S scored its only goal of the match with 30:02 remaining, as Carlos Garcia scored on a penalty kick after SB-L’s goalkeeper fouled a Monarch player inside the box.
SB-L made it 3-1 with a goal from four yards.
"This game was a big letdown. As well as we played two nights earlier against Lewis Central, we played really poorly against Sergeant Bluff-Luton," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Carlos Trevino.
"We got caught watching the ball on defense and left people unmarked for open shots. We didn’t clear the ball on defense a couple of times and that led to goals for them," he added.
"SB-L did a much better job of spreading the field to create good scoring opportunities than we did, and they created a lot of corner kicks and crossing opportunities by attacking the sidelines and corners all game," Trevino remarked.
D-S had 11 shots on goal to SB-L’s 10.
Yahir Zavala played in goal for D-S and had seven saves in all.
JV results
The D-S junior varsity boys moved to 11-1 overall on the year with a 2-0 shutout of SB-L.
Joao Lima opened the scoring for D-S with his first goal of the season with 35 seconds remaining before halftime.
Manuel Leanos then scored a goal for D-S with 16:40 left in the second half on a shot from 15 yards out.
It was his fifth goal of the season.
"Our defenders and midfielders played very well and really limited their shots in the middle of the field," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Chris Eller.
"The goal by Leanos was really impressive, as he got knocked to the ground from the side as he shot. I think we would have gotten to take a penalty kick if the shot didn’t go in," he added.