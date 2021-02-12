SB-L stops win streak at nine games for Monarch girls

The Denison-Schleswig girls shot just 23 percent and were limited to a season-low point total in a 43-36 nonconference loss to Sergeant Bluff-Luton on Monday night at Denison.
The loss also snapped a nine-game win streak for the Class 4A, eighth-ranked D-S girls, which slipped to 16-3 overall on the season.
SB-L improved to 11-6 overall with the win.
For the game, D-S was just 8-of-35 from two-point range and 3-of-13 from three-point territory to finish 11-of-48 overall from the field.
Despite the cold shooting night, D-S was still in the game at the end with a chance to pull it out.
Early on, SB-L led 14-10 after one quarter and 23-17 at the halftime break. Each team scored 13 points in the third quarter, as the Warriors led 36-30 going into the fourth.
The two teams then combined for only 13 points over the final eight minutes, as SB-L held a slim 7-6 scoring advantage, including outscoring the Monarchs by only a 5-4 margin over the final 5:37 of the contest.
According to Denison-Schleswig coach Adam Mich, SB-L was just 2-of-8 from the field in the fourth quarter, while D-S was 1-of-8 with seven turnovers.
The Monarchs had 17 turnovers in all.
"You’re not going to beat a quality team like Sergeant Bluff-Luton shooting 23 percent and turning the ball over 17 times, but in saying that, we still had a chance to win," commented Mich.
"Give SB-L a lot of credit. Their 1-3-1 defense caused us a lot of problems and kept us out of the paint. They had size and length that just made it difficult for us to get the ball inside. And then we weren’t able to take advantage from the outside," he added.
SB-L went into the game as the top rebounding team in Class 4A, but the Monarchs did hold a slim 26-24 edge on the glass.
Shooting-wise for SB-L, the Warriors were 7-of-20 from behind the three-point arc and 15-of-36 overall from the field for 42 percent.
SB-L also ws 6-of-11 at the free throw line, while D-S was 11-of-12 on foul shots.
Hannah Neemann led the D-S girls with a double-double performance of 13 points and 12 rebounds to go with three assists and and three steals.
No other D-S girl reached double figures.
Ellie Magnuson chipped in with eight points (two three-pointers), four boards, two assists and two steals.
Paige Andersen, the Monarchs’ leading scorer at just over 18 points per game, was limited to only one two-point field goal and five points for the game to go with five boards.
Andersen scored her five points in the second half.
Kira Langenfeld had four points and two steals.
Cambri Brodersen had three points, while Sophie Sonnichsen finished with three points, two boards and two steals.