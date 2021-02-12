SB-L stops win streak at nine games for Monarch girls

The Monarchs had 17 turnovers in all.

"You’re not going to beat a quality team like Sergeant Bluff-Luton shooting 23 percent and turning the ball over 17 times, but in saying that, we still had a chance to win," commented Mich.

"Give SB-L a lot of credit. Their 1-3-1 defense caused us a lot of problems and kept us out of the paint. They had size and length that just made it difficult for us to get the ball inside. And then we weren’t able to take advantage from the outside," he added.

SB-L went into the game as the top rebounding team in Class 4A, but the Monarchs did hold a slim 26-24 edge on the glass.

Shooting-wise for SB-L, the Warriors were 7-of-20 from behind the three-point arc and 15-of-36 overall from the field for 42 percent.

SB-L also ws 6-of-11 at the free throw line, while D-S was 11-of-12 on foul shots.

Hannah Neemann led the D-S girls with a double-double performance of 13 points and 12 rebounds to go with three assists and and three steals.