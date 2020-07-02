SCC deals Rocket girls setback in nonconference softball

South Central Calhoun handed the Ar-We-Va girls their seventh conseuctive loss on Tuesday night in an 8-3 nonconference softball victory over the Rockets at Lytton.
The loss dropped Ar-We-Va to 1-7 overall on the year.
SCC raced out to a 5-0 lead after the first inning of play. Ar-We-Va cut the lead to 5-3 in the fourth, but the Rockets could get no closer.
Hannah Kraus went 2-for-4 with one RBI and one run for Ar-We-Va.
Maggie Ragaller went 2-for-4 with one run and a stolen base. Timberlen Koch and Jamie Hausman each went 1-for-3.
Jadeyn Smith went 1-for-4 with two RBIs in the loss. Delaney Schurke and Sophie Jackson each finished 1-for-4 as well.
Smith suffered the pitching loss, as she gave up eight runs on 11 hits, struck out five and walked two.