Schimmer leads Ar-We-Va boys past Paton-Churdan

The Ar-We-Va basketball teams split with Paton-Churdan in their initial games of the 2020-21 basketball season on Tuesday night at Westside.

In game one, the P-C girls raced out to a 25-9 halftime advantage en route to a 49-32 victory that spoiled Jeremy Smith’s debut as Ar-We-Va’s head coach.

Then in the nightcap, the Ar-We-Va boys picked up a double-double from Zach Schimmer, as the host Rockets earned a 47-30 triumph at home.

Girls’ results

Ar-We-Va struggled to find its shooting touch early on, as the host Rockets fell behind 12-6 after one quarter and trailed by 16 at halftime.

Ar-We-Va played better in the second half and was outscored by only one point at 24-23, but the first-half deficit was too much to overcome for the hosts.

Sara Schurke led Ar-We-Va with 10 points, adding five rebounds and two steals.

Jadeyn Smith contributed eight points and 11 boards. Bridget Cameron had six points and seven boards.