Schimmer leads Ar-We-Va boys past Paton-Churdan

The Ar-We-Va basketball teams split with Paton-Churdan in their initial games of the 2020-21 basketball season on Tuesday night at Westside.
In game one, the P-C girls raced out to a 25-9 halftime advantage en route to a 49-32 victory that spoiled Jeremy Smith’s debut as Ar-We-Va’s head coach.
Then in the nightcap, the Ar-We-Va boys picked up a double-double from Zach Schimmer, as the host Rockets earned a 47-30 triumph at home.
Girls’ results
Ar-We-Va struggled to find its shooting touch early on, as the host Rockets fell behind 12-6 after one quarter and trailed by 16 at halftime.
Ar-We-Va played better in the second half and was outscored by only one point at 24-23, but the first-half deficit was too much to overcome for the hosts.
Sara Schurke led Ar-We-Va with 10 points, adding five rebounds and two steals.
Jadeyn Smith contributed eight points and 11 boards. Bridget Cameron had six points and seven boards.
Jamie Hausman tallied five points with three boards. Maggie Ragaller had two points and three boards, while Hannah Kraus finished with one point, seven boards, six assists and six steals for the hosts.
P-C’s Danielle Hoyle led all scorers in the game with 21 points to go with seven blocks in the contest.
Boys’ results
Ar-We-Va wasted little time setting the tone on Tuesday night, as the host Rockets jumped up 17-4 after one quarter and led 35-11 at halftime.
Matt Wilken’s squad then led 41-19 going into the fourth quarter.
Schimmer paced the winners with a double-double effort of 22 points and 11 boards to go with four assists.
Schimmer scored 12 points in the first quarter and netted 17 of his 22 points before halftime.
Will Ragaller added 11 points, seven boards and five assists. Cooper Kock also had eight points, 13 boards and two steals.
Kyelar Cleveland also had two points and eight boards for the winners.
Damon Ehlers had two points and two boards, as did Kalon Cleveland.
Braeden Kirsch also pulled down six boards for the host Rockets.
"You could tell that it was our first game at times. We had a pretty good start, but the second half was rough," commented Wilken.
"I was very happy overall with our effort in our man-to-man defense and our willingness to make an extra pass."
"It was nice to start the season with a victory," Wilken remarked.