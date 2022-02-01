Schmadeke leads D-S bowlers past Red Oak

The Denison-Schleswig varsity boys’ bowling team improved to 8-2 overall on Thursday with a 3,041-2,377 victory over Red Oak at Lucky Lanes at Denison.
Christian Schmadeke led the D-S boys with a 475 series, shooting games of 221 and 254, respectively.
Lucas Segebart carded a 437 series with games of 266 and 171.
Trey Brotherton added a 375 series (179-196).
He was followed by Blake Polzin (231-131--362), Harrison Dahm (149-194--343) and Kyle Segebart (161-173).
The D-S junior varsity boys defeated Red Oak, 2,467-1769.
Jake Fink led the D-S boys with a 375 series (180-195)
He was followed by Derek Scheuring (169-190--359), Devin Fink (144-181--325), Brian Barajas (159-137--296), Josh Holm (130-146--276) and Jared Haberberger (90-137--227).