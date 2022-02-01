Schmadeke leads D-S bowlers past Red Oak

The Denison-Schleswig varsity boys’ bowling team improved to 8-2 overall on Thursday with a 3,041-2,377 victory over Red Oak at Lucky Lanes at Denison.

Christian Schmadeke led the D-S boys with a 475 series, shooting games of 221 and 254, respectively.

Lucas Segebart carded a 437 series with games of 266 and 171.

Trey Brotherton added a 375 series (179-196).

He was followed by Blake Polzin (231-131--362), Harrison Dahm (149-194--343) and Kyle Segebart (161-173).

The D-S junior varsity boys defeated Red Oak, 2,467-1769.

Jake Fink led the D-S boys with a 375 series (180-195)