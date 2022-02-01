Schulz free throw with no time left lifts Monarch girls at Shenandoah

Kiana Schulz drained a free throw with no time on the clock, as the Denison-Schleswig girls squeaked out a 43-42 Hawkeye 10 Conference victory on Friday night at Shenandoah.

The win snapped a four-game losing streak for Adam Mich’s D-S club, which improved to 6-4 in H-10 play and 8-8 overall

With 15 seconds left in the game, Whitlee Auen hit one of two free throws to give D-S a 42-39 lead.

Shenandoah then went down and drilled a game-tying three-point basket with five seconds remaining.

D-S got the ball to half court before getting a timeout with only .7 ticks left on the clock.

With screens set by Hannah Slater and Auen, Cambri Brodersen taking the ball out of bounds threw the ball to Schulz under the basket and the sophomore was fouled as time expired.

Schulz calmly stepped to the line and sank her first foul shot for the win, as the Monarchs got back on the winning track for the first time in five games.

The win proved costly, though, as senior Kira Langenfeld suffered an ankle injury early in the fourth quarter.

“Langenfeld attacked the basket and landed on another girls’ foot. It didn’t look good. She will miss the Spencer game and we’re hoping to have her back for the Atlantic game on Friday night,” commented Denison-Schleswig coach Adam Mich.

The D-S girls host Spencer tonight in a nonconference matchup at Denison before Atlantic comes to town on Friday.

The Monarchs also will be in action on Saturday against Carroll High at Carroll.

Langenfeld finished with 12 points and four rebounds before leaving the game.

“I’m glad the game didn’t go to overtime. We wouldn’t have had Langenfeld, while Schulz and Auen both had four fouls,” Mich stated.

“It was a good win on the road. We struggled offensively again, but the girls found a way to get the job done,” noted Mich, whose team also played without Kaitlyn Bruhn, who suffered an injury in the junior varsity contest.

Schulz led D-S with 13 points to go with four boards and three steals.

Slater finished with seven points, six boards, two steals and one assist.

Auen had six points, five boards, four steals and two assists.

Brodersen also had five points, five boards, three assists and two steals for a Monarch squad that was 4-of-25 from three-point range and 14-of-51 overall from the field for 27 percent.

The Monarchs also were 11-of-27 at the free throw line.

Shenandoah, on the other hand, was 4-of-16 from behind the three-point arc and 15-of-44 overall from the floor for 34 percent.

The Fillies were 8-of-16 at the foul line with 25 turnovers. The Monarchs were guilty of 15.

JV results

Shenandoah won the junior varsity game, 47-38.

Olivia Meyer led D-S with 13 points and three assists to go with four rebounds.

Samantha Chandler had five points and three assists. Mayah Slater added five points and four boards.

Kaitlyn Bruhn finished with four points and seven boards.

Score by Quarters

D-S.....................15 9 8 11 - 43