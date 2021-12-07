Schulz, Langenfeld lead Monarch girls past Kuemper Catholic

Kuemper Catholic, on the other hand, was 4-of-16 from behind the three-point arc and 18-of-49 overall from the floor for 37 percent.

The Lady Knights shot just three foul shots with one make in the game.

Schulz, who was 5-of-9 from three-point range overall, paced D-S with 19 points to go with three rebounds.

She scored 12 points on her four long-range bombs in the fourth, while netting 14 of her 19 points after halftime.

Langenfeld recorded a double-double with 17 points and 10 boards to go with three steals.

Langenfeld scored 11 of her 17 points in the third quarter alone.

Whitlee Auen had four points and six boards, while Hannah Slater had four points, nine boards and three assists.

Sophie Sonnichsen added three points, four boards and four steals.