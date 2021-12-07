Schulz, Langenfeld lead Monarch girls past Kuemper Catholic

Kiana Schulz and Kira Langenfeld combined for 36 points on Saturday, as the Denison-Schleswig girls moved to 2-0 in Hawkeye 10 Conference play with a 53-41 victory over Kuemper Catholic at Carroll.
Winners of two in a row, D-S improved to 3-1 overall on the young season going into tonight’s (Tuesday) league contest against Class 4A top-ranked Glenwood at Denison.
Saturday’s game was tight throughout, as Kuemper Catholic led 10-9 after one quarter with the two teams going to halftime tied at 22-22.
D-S outscored the Lady Knights 13-11 in the third quarter to take a slim 35-34 lead into the fourth.
Adam Mich’s Monarch squad then outscored the hosts by an 18-8 margin over the final eight minutes for the win.
Schulz buried four, three-point shots in the final quarter to help her team fend off the Lady Knights.
D-S was 7-of-21 overall from three-point range and 15-of-54 overall the field for 28 percent.
The Monarchs went to the free throw line 33 times and connected on 16.
Kuemper Catholic, on the other hand, was 4-of-16 from behind the three-point arc and 18-of-49 overall from the floor for 37 percent.
The Lady Knights shot just three foul shots with one make in the game.
Schulz, who was 5-of-9 from three-point range overall, paced D-S with 19 points to go with three rebounds.
She scored 12 points on her four long-range bombs in the fourth, while netting 14 of her 19 points after halftime.
Langenfeld recorded a double-double with 17 points and 10 boards to go with three steals.
Langenfeld scored 11 of her 17 points in the third quarter alone.
Whitlee Auen had four points and six boards, while Hannah Slater had four points, nine boards and three assists.
Sophie Sonnichsen added three points, four boards and four steals.
Cambri Brodersen also had three points, five assists, three boards and two steals. Olivia Meyer wound up with three points as well for the Monarchs, which outrebounded the Lady Knights by a 40-29 margin.
D-S turned the ball over 10 times with Kuemper Catholic committing 17 violations.
"We struggled early on, as we were just 2-of-19 from the field in the first quarter. We shot better after that, but we’re still not where we want to be shooting the ball," commented Mich.
"Defensively, we gave up 10 points in transition, but eight those were in the first half, so we did a much better job on the defensive end in the second half," he added.
"The Mayhall (Catherine) girl is good. She’s probably the best pure point guard in the conference."
"Kuemper played zone in the fourth quarter and Schulz got hot from behind the three-point line, as she hit four threes all from the right wing," Mich said.
"It was a good conference win on the road," the Monarch boss remarked.
Score by Quarters
D-S....................9 13 13 18 - 53
KC.....................10 12 11 8 - 41