Schuttina, Heiden lead Monarchs in loss to Falcons

Aiden Schuttinga and Braiden Heiden combined for 41 points on Friday night, but they came in a losing cause, as Council Bluffs St. Albert managed a 72-67 Hawkeye 10 Conference victory over Denison-Schleswig at Council Bluffs.
It was the third straight loss for D-S, which fell to 2-4 in Hawkeye 10 play and 4-7 overall going into tonight’s (Tuesday) league contest with Harlan at Denison.
Friday’s game was tight throughout.
St. Albert led 16-15 after one quarter, 32-29 at halftime and 51-45 after three quarters.
The Monarchs outscored the Falcons by one at 22-21 over the final eight minutes of play, but just couldn’t get over the hump.
"After coming off a couple of sluggish performances sandwiched between a long layoff of 10 days, I was really proud of our fight and effort," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Derek Fink.
"We did a great job of finding good looks and attacking on the offensive end against St. Albert’s switching zones."
"However, we didn’t guard well enough and gave up too many points to be able to win on the road," remarked Fink, whose club was 6-of-19 from three-point range and 23-of-48 overall from the field for 47.9 percent.
The Monarchs also were 15-of-19 at the free throw line.
Schuttinga led D-S with 21 points, as he sank a pair of three-point baskets and was 6-of-10 overall from the field and 7-of-8 at the foul line.
Heiden added 20 points, eight rebounds, three steals and two shot blocks.
He also made two three-point efforts and was 6-of-14 from the field and 6-of-6 on charity tosses on the night.
Hunter Emery tallied nine points, two boards and two assists.
Evan Turin had six points, seven boards and two assists for the Monarchs.
Carter Wessel finished with five points and three boards.
Carson Seuntjens had three points, three boards and two assists, while Matthew Weltz wound up with three points and five boards for the Monarchs, which turned the ball over 15 times in the loss.
"If we continue, though, to get that effort night-in and night-out, I think we can live with the results and be pleased," Fink said.