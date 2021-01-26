Schuttina, Heiden lead Monarchs in loss to Falcons

Aiden Schuttinga and Braiden Heiden combined for 41 points on Friday night, but they came in a losing cause, as Council Bluffs St. Albert managed a 72-67 Hawkeye 10 Conference victory over Denison-Schleswig at Council Bluffs.

It was the third straight loss for D-S, which fell to 2-4 in Hawkeye 10 play and 4-7 overall going into tonight’s (Tuesday) league contest with Harlan at Denison.

Friday’s game was tight throughout.

St. Albert led 16-15 after one quarter, 32-29 at halftime and 51-45 after three quarters.

The Monarchs outscored the Falcons by one at 22-21 over the final eight minutes of play, but just couldn’t get over the hump.

"After coming off a couple of sluggish performances sandwiched between a long layoff of 10 days, I was really proud of our fight and effort," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Derek Fink.

"We did a great job of finding good looks and attacking on the offensive end against St. Albert’s switching zones."