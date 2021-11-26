Schuttinga, Arkfeld lead Monarch boys past ESC in Hall of Pride scrimmage

The Denison-Schleswig boys shot 47.1 percent from three-point range and 59.1 percent overall from the field, as the Monarchs earned a 66-57 victory over East Sac County in an Iowa Hall of Pride scrimmage on Monday night at Sac City.
Derek Fink’s D-S club raced out to a 20-10 first-quarter lead and led 38-25 at halftime. The Monarchs then took a 54-41 lead into the fourth.
ESC cut the lead to seven points at 59-52 with three-plus minutes remaining, but the host Raiders got no closer, as the Monarchs scored seven of the game’s final 12 points for the win.
Three players reached double figures for D-S, which connected on 26-of-44 shots from the floor, including sinking 8-of-17 attempts from three-point range.
Aiden Schuttinga paced D-S with a game-high 24 points, including 18 in the first half alone after the senior buried four three-point baskets before halftime.
Schuttinga was 4-of-6 from three-point range, 8-of-14 overall from the floor and 4-of-5 at the free throw line to go with three steals and two rebounds.
Lance Arkfeld added 18 points and nine boards, as the sophomore post player converted eight of his nine shots from the field.
Junior Carson Seuntjens joined Schuttinga and Arkfeld in double figures with 12 points, sinking 4-of-5 three-point efforts, including two long-range bombs in each half.
Seuntjens also handed out a team-high seven assists and grabbed five boards.
Gavin Hipnar chipped in with six points and two boards. Luke Wiebers had four points and three boards. Hunter Emery tallied two points and four boards, while Jake Fink finished with two points, two assists and one steal.
"We shot the ball really well for the first time seeing an opponent. I thought we really shared the basketball well," commented Fink.
"We guarded really well in the first quarter. Then we let our guard down," he added.
"We did a lot of good things, but we also know we have a lot of things to work on," remarked Fink, whose team will open its regular season on Tuesday, November 30, against Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto/CO-U at Mapleton.
JV results
The D-S junior varsity boys handled East Sac County, 47-28.
Nhial Manuel led D-S with 13 points.