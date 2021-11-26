Schuttinga, Arkfeld lead Monarch boys past ESC in Hall of Pride scrimmage

The Denison-Schleswig boys shot 47.1 percent from three-point range and 59.1 percent overall from the field, as the Monarchs earned a 66-57 victory over East Sac County in an Iowa Hall of Pride scrimmage on Monday night at Sac City.

Derek Fink’s D-S club raced out to a 20-10 first-quarter lead and led 38-25 at halftime. The Monarchs then took a 54-41 lead into the fourth.

ESC cut the lead to seven points at 59-52 with three-plus minutes remaining, but the host Raiders got no closer, as the Monarchs scored seven of the game’s final 12 points for the win.

Three players reached double figures for D-S, which connected on 26-of-44 shots from the floor, including sinking 8-of-17 attempts from three-point range.

Aiden Schuttinga paced D-S with a game-high 24 points, including 18 in the first half alone after the senior buried four three-point baskets before halftime.

Schuttinga was 4-of-6 from three-point range, 8-of-14 overall from the floor and 4-of-5 at the free throw line to go with three steals and two rebounds.