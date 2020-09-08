Second-ranked Audubon buries Ar-We-Va in district play

Second-ranked Audubon showcased its overall talent on Friday night, as the Wheelers raced out to a 21-0 lead after one quarter en route to a 49-6 victory over Ar-We-Va in Eight-Man, District 8 football action at Audubon.
Audubon, the defending Eight-Man state runnerup, improved to 2-0 on the young season after ringing up 396 total yards, including 174 rushing and 222 passing.
Audubon led 35-0 at halftime and 49-0 after three quarters.
Wheelers’ quarterback Gavin Smith ran the ball 12 times for 88 yards with two rushing touchdowns. He also was 5-of-7 through the air for 222 yards with four scoring passes.
Audubon’s six TDs on the night went for 62, 72, 30, 24, 52 and 75 yards.
Ar-We-Va (0-2) finished the night with 218 total yards, including 147 rushing and 71 passing.
The Rockets’ lone TD on the night came late in the fourth quarter on an eight-yard run by Andres Cruz with 2:02 remaining to play.
For Ar-We-Va, Will Ragaller ran the ball 15 times for 85 yards. He also had a 43-yard halfback pass to quarterback Cooper Kock.
Kock, on the night, was 4-of-10 in passing for 28 yards and ran the ball 12 times for eight yards.
Zach Schimmer caught three balls for 30 yards in the contest.
Damon Ehlers ran the ball five times for 48 yards, while Cruz carried the ball seven times for 20 yards with his team’s lone TD.
Defensively for Ar-We-Va, Ragaller led in tackles with 6.5, including a quarterback sack.
Kock had 4.5 tackles in all. Jonathan Dose had 2.5 tackles. Ehlers also had two tackles with a fumble recovery.
"We ran into the one of the best teams in the state and they were as advertised," commented Ar-We-Va coach Chris Petersen.
"They are a team that capitalizes on mistakes and they were able to against us. They have the ability to score a lot of points quickly with their big-play ability," he added.
"I thought we did a fairly good job on the ground with Ragaller putting up 85 yards rushing and Ehlers 48, but our passing game was off, as Audubon was able to get pressure on Kock all night."
"Overall, we just ran into a team that simply played better football than us on Friday night," Petersen said.