Segebart leads Monarch bowlers past Mustangs

The Denison-Schleswig boys moved to 4-3 in bowling on Saturday with a 2,917-2,602 victory over Shenandoah at Lucky Lanes at Denison.
Lucas Segebart led the D-S boys with a 425 series after shootin games of 237 and 188, respectively.
Jake Fink carded a 398 series with games of 197 and 201.
He was followed by Blake Polzin (183-202--385), Kyle Segebart (163-196--359), Parker Bekkerus (187-135--322) and Harry Dahm (127-189--316).
The D-S boys went into Baker bowling up 175 pins and wound up winning by 315.
The D-S junior varsity boys defeated Shenandoah, 2,405-1,975.
Christian Schmadeke led D-S with a 383 series.
He was followed by Josh Holm (347), Aiden Meseck (341), Devin Fink (336), Derek Scheuring (275) and Angel Sanchez (189).