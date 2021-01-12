Segebart leads Monarch bowlers past Mustangs

The Denison-Schleswig boys moved to 4-3 in bowling on Saturday with a 2,917-2,602 victory over Shenandoah at Lucky Lanes at Denison.

Lucas Segebart led the D-S boys with a 425 series after shootin games of 237 and 188, respectively.

Jake Fink carded a 398 series with games of 197 and 201.

He was followed by Blake Polzin (183-202--385), Kyle Segebart (163-196--359), Parker Bekkerus (187-135--322) and Harry Dahm (127-189--316).

The D-S boys went into Baker bowling up 175 pins and wound up winning by 315.

The D-S junior varsity boys defeated Shenandoah, 2,405-1,975.

Christian Schmadeke led D-S with a 383 series.