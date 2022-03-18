Seuntjens MVP selection for Monarch basketball team

The Denison-Schleswig boys’ basketball team was recognized at its postseason awards banquet on Monday night at the Denison High School cafeteria.

Under the guidance of veteran head coach Derek Fink, the D-S boys went 7-3 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference, good for third place, while finishing 15-10 overall after reaching the substate title game for the third time in four years.

Junior Carson Seuntjens was named the team’s most valuable player after leading the team in scoring (14.2 p/pg) and made three-pointers (30).

Seuntjens, who also was named the team’s offensive MVP, was a unanimous first-team all-conference selection for the Monarchs.

Senior Matthew Weltz and junior Jaxon Wessel shared the team’s defensive MVP award.

Senior Aiden Schuttinga was recognized as the team’s sixth-man of the year. Wessel was named the team’s most improved player, while sophomores Luke Wiebers and Lance Arkfeld were co-newcomers of the year for the Monarchs.

Schuttinga, Weltz, Seuntjens and senior Hunter Emery all were recognized as team captains.