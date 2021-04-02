Seven boys out for Monarch golf in 2021

A total of seven boys will compete for the Denison-Schleswig boys’ golf team in 2021.

The roster this season includes two seniors, two sophomores and three freshmen.

Seniors out are Parker Bekkerus and Reed Bowker.

The two sophomores are Christian Schmadeke and Colton Johannsen, while the three freshmen are Easton Emery, Braydon Schillerberg and Kole Towne.

"Due to not having a season last year, we will be lacking experience at the varsity level. I do feel, though, that we have enough experience to be competitive this season," commented Denison-Schleswig coach John Heiden.

"The key to a successful season will be to find golfers who can shoot in the 30s and 40s for nine holes and 70s and 80s for eight holes consistently," he added.

Heiden said that a lot of the teams in the Hawkeye 10 Conference will be tough, but feels that he has the talent this spring sports season to compete with them.

The D-S boys will open their season on Thursday, April 8, against Harlan at Denison.