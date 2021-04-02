 Skip to main content
Seven boys out for Monarch golf in 2021
D-S boys golf 2021

Members of the Denison-Schleswig boys golf team in 2021 are, left to right: Reed Bowker, Colton Johannsen, Easton Emery, Christian Schmadeke and Parker Bekkerus. Missing are Kole Towne and Brayden Schillerberg.

A total of seven boys will compete for the Denison-Schleswig boys’ golf team in 2021.

The roster this season includes two seniors, two sophomores and three freshmen.

Seniors out are Parker Bekkerus and Reed Bowker.

The two sophomores are Christian Schmadeke and Colton Johannsen, while the three freshmen are Easton Emery, Braydon Schillerberg and Kole Towne.

"Due to not having a season last year, we will be lacking experience at the varsity level. I do feel, though, that we have enough experience to be competitive this season," commented Denison-Schleswig coach John Heiden.

"The key to a successful season will be to find golfers who can shoot in the 30s and 40s for nine holes and 70s and 80s for eight holes consistently," he added.

Heiden said that a lot of the teams in the Hawkeye 10 Conference will be tough, but feels that he has the talent this spring sports season to compete with them.

The D-S boys will open their season on Thursday, April 8, against Harlan at Denison.

2021 Schedule

April

8 - vs. Harlan; 17 - Spencer Invitational; 20 - at Atlantic; 24 - Monarch Invitational at Denison; 27 - vs. Kuemper Catholic and Lewis Central

May

1 - Storm Lake Invitational; 4 - Atlantic Invitational; 8 - Kuemper Catholic Invitational at Carroll; 10 - Hawkeye 10 Conference Tournament at Red Oak

